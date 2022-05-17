2.3 magnitude earthquake detected near Mt. Vernon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storm damage and power outages were reported Thursday night in several areas throughout the Tri-State. At 1:00 a.m. Friday, 1,828 customers were without power, according to the CenterPoint Energy outage map. At 4:30 a.m., the number was down to 400. Duke Energy shows several hundred outages...
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Tornado Watch through 11 o'clock this evening. A cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity that has intensified over Eastern Missouri will continue to push closer to the Tri-State over these next few hours. The latest model data indicates that the first warnings may be issued for our westernmost communities before 7 PM. As of right now, it looks as though the worst of the showers and storms will remain north of the Ohio River and primarily affect our Illinois and Hoosier communities. The threats from tonight's storms will be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes. The last the potentially Severe storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 10PM and midnight Friday.
A strong tornado struck the northern Michigan town of Gaylord late Friday afternoon, heavily damaging businesses and killing two people. At least 44 others were injured as the twister tossed large debris and reduced numerous buildings to rubble, according to the Associated Press. The once-in-a-generation tornado for northern Lower Michigan...
An EF-0 rated tornado touched down in St. Louis County on Thursday afternoon near Kirkwood. No injuries were reported but several homes suffered minor damage and there were a number of trees uprooted and some downed power lines in the high wind. There was also storm damage reported in St. Clair County in places like Belleville and Freeburg on Thursday.
(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. for southeastern Lawrence County and southwestern Jackson County in south central Indiana. Primary hazard is ping-pong-ball-sized hail. People are animals are expected to be injured. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. Thursday for...
MARION COUNTY, Ill. – A tornado touched down in Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Salem Department of Emergency Management said there were funnel cloud sightings in the area of Hoots Chapel and Boone Street in Salem Township, Illinois just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The tornado made ground contact in a field just west of Salem. […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
COVID-19 is rising up again in several areas of the state. The State Department of Public Health is reporting more than 40,000 new cases and 56 additional deaths over the past week. 39 counties are at the medium level, while Boone, Lee, Stephenson, Winnebago, Peoria, Tazewell, Champaign and Ford are...
Thunderstorms will travel ahead of a cold front this afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong or severe as they travel across Central Illinois. Storms are expected to enter the Cass, Morgan, Scott County area around 2 pm at the earliest. Storms have a chance to weaken as they...
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
In Iowa, Morel Mushroom hunting is a religion. These two guys have found the motherload of Mushrooms worth thousands of dollars on the open shroom market. I was out hunting Morel Mushrooms last weekend around Decorah, Iowa. I found nothing. I don't think the mushrooms are popping up yet in...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
I was stunned earlier this morning to see a city in Illinois losing more people than nearly every other place in America. It's so bad in this now tiny town, that only one other city in America has seen more people leave. Pine Bluff, Arkansas has lost over 12% of...
Comments / 0