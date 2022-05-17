2.3 magnitude earthquake detected near Mt. Vernon

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Tornado Watch through 11 o'clock this evening. A cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity that has intensified over Eastern Missouri will continue to push closer to the Tri-State over these next few hours. The latest model data indicates that the first warnings may be issued for our westernmost communities before 7 PM. As of right now, it looks as though the worst of the showers and storms will remain north of the Ohio River and primarily affect our Illinois and Hoosier communities. The threats from tonight's storms will be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes. The last the potentially Severe storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 10PM and midnight Friday.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO