Oregon State

2022 Oregon Primary: Complete coverage and live results

By Ian Costello
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians have their say in the 2022 primary election...

The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

On the eve of Oregon’s Tuesday primary, former House Speaker Tina Kotek’s campaign surprised some reporters by issuing a memorandum that downplayed the Democrat’s chance of winning her party’s gubernatorial primary. “Tina has worked to overcome significant advantages (state Treasurer Tobias Read) brought to the race,”...
kmvt

Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections. The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the...
Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
MyNorthwest.com

Gas shortages and record high prices plague Washington drivers

Gas stations in Washington are resetting their price boards to accommodate double digits in preparation for fuel prices potentially reaching $10 a gallon. The move comes as several gas stations in the state have already run out of fuel. However, Governor Jay Inslee remains firm on not lifting the gas...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
News Talk KIT

If You Think the Drunkest City in Washington is Yakima, You’re Wrong

Every so often we get lists for worst drivers, best buildings, craziest schools, or whatever, all listed state by state. We have a lot of hops in the Yakima valley. 75% of the hops used for beer in the US come from our backyard so I was wondering what the drunkest city in Washington state might be. I didn't really think it'd be Yakima but if it was I wouldn't've been surprised. As it turns out, not only is it not Yakima but a town I didn't consider.
opb.org

Greater Idaho proposal faces friction in early results Tuesday

Oregonians in two counties appeared to reject a plan Tuesday to annex parts of Oregon into Idaho, while a third county supported the proposal. The symbolic thumbs down came from voters in Douglas and Josephine counties, while voters in Klamath County backed the measure. The early results indicated the Greater Idaho movement has secured buy-in from slightly less than a majority of the counties outlined in its target areas across Eastern and Southern Oregon, which represents about three-quarters of Oregon’s landmass.
KGW

Many Oregon drivers with expired tags

PORTLAND, Ore. — Everyone who owns a car registers it with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) but whether drivers have current registration stickers affixed to the bottom of their license plates is probably not something most people notice. A KGW viewer wrote in a tweet, "Trying to figure...
philomathnews.com

Questions about Oregon-Idaho boundary, taxes, tobacco and guns on local ballots

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
opb.org

Drazan has a slight lead in the Republican primary for Oregon governor

The Republican primary for governor was too close to call as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan was running slightly ahead of Bob Tiernan and well ahead of 17 other GOP gubernatorial hopefuls for a spot on the November general election ballot. “If trends continue,...
beachconnection.net

Orca Sightings Along Oregon Coast Through the Roof This Month, Video

(Oregon Coast) – Orca sightings are through the roof along the Oregon coast this last week or two, with major documentation and even video from areas like Sea Lion Caves near Florence, Coos Bay, Gold Beach, Yachats, Newport and more. (Above: Orcas photographed near Florence by Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe several years back)
The Associated Press

House incumbent trailing in Oregon’s 5th District primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A challenger from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party was leading late Tuesday in a closely watched Oregon race against a moderate incumbent, while a cryptocurrency billionaire-backed political newcomer conceded to a longtime state lawmaker in one of the nation’s most expensive Democratic congressional primaries.
