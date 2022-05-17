ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana college grad gives birth, receives degree hours later in hospital ceremony

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438JLK_0fgtOkmx00

NEW ORLEANS — Just one day after she gave birth to a baby boy, a Louisiana woman received another special delivery at the hospital – her college degree.

According to WDSU and WVUE, new Dillard University graduate Jada Sayles went into labor Friday night, just hours before her commencement ceremony was slated to begin Saturday morning.

In a series of tweets, the university’s outgoing president, Walter M. Kimbrough, said Sayles texted him to say she had been admitted to the hospital and would be missing graduation. Her newborn son arrived Saturday, he said.

The next day at the hospital, Kimbrough gave Sayles her own graduation ceremony as her family looked on, the news outlets reported.

“I did something today I have never done before in 18 years as a college president. I conferred a degree in a hospital,” Kimbrough tweeted Sunday afternoon.

He went on to share videos of Sayles accepting the degree while wearing a cap and gown.

“I even did the tassel part of commencement!” Kimbrough captioned one of the clips. “This really was a very sweet moment. I’ll never forget it.”

Sayles took to Twitter to share photos from the ceremony.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to be my degree; instead I got my baby,” she tweeted. “My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

MENTONE, Texas — (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
WSB Radio

Priceless seeds, sprouts key to US West's post-fire future

A New Mexico facility where researchers work to restore forests devastated by fires faced an almost cruelly ironic threat: The largest wildfire burning in the U.S. was fast approaching. Owen Burney and his team knew they had to save what they could. Atop their list was a priceless bank of...
AGRICULTURE
WSB Radio

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
WSB Radio

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana College#College Degree#Hospital#Wdsu#Wvue#Dillard University
WSB Radio

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday. KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman’s name has not been released because next...
ACCIDENTS
WSB Radio

Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — By the time Dr. Hector Gonzalez arrived in Laredo, Texas, in 2001, the last abortion clinic had already closed. He spent the next 20 years experiencing firsthand where the largely Hispanic and heavily Catholic community along the border with Mexico usually sided. “Definitely...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSB Radio

2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

Roofs and walls on a busy business stretch were turned to tangled rubble. Mobile homes were destroyed. Tornadoes are so uncommon in northern Michigan that Gaylord doesn't have a siren system to warn people about hazardous weather. The town of 4,200 turned to cleanup Saturday, a day after a tornado...
GAYLORD, MI
WSB Radio

GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has become a bitter high-dollar contest with the three strongest contenders jockeying for the nomination. The leading candidates are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won —...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

Who’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials are battling to keep their offices in primary elections that will be decided Tuesday in Georgia. Georgia’s incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both face fellow Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who also...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
71K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy