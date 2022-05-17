ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spelter, WV

West Virginia man traveled to Philippines to have sex with a minor

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

Douglas Owen Law, of Spelter, West Virginia, is facing up to 30 years in prison for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with a minor, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Law, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of “Sex Tourism.” Law admitted to traveling to the Philippines to engage in sexual contact with a child.

During the plea hearing, an agent testified that Law made at least 10 trips to the Philippines from 2014 to 2019. During a May 2019 trip, Law was introduced to a 14-year-old girl with whom he engaged in sexual intercourse in a hotel room.

Law corresponded extensively with her via social media from his home in West Virginia.  He would send money in exchange for sexually explicit video and pictures.

Law faces up to 30 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



WTRF- 7News

The oldest American Legion in the US finds a place to call home

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The American Legion has brought Veterans together for generations and one local post is known as the oldest in the United State of America.  Wheeling’s American Legion Post 1 has officially found a place to call home.   The group consists of 300 members.   After years of uncertainty the organization […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Two-Time State Champ

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Jerrae Hawkins to pulled off the double state title in the 100 and 200 Friday at the AAA state meet in Charleston. Hawkins won the 100 meters in a time of 10.54, his former teammate Torrence Walker holds the state record at 10.50 that he set last year. Later […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

