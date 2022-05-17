West Virginia man traveled to Philippines to have sex with a minor

Douglas Owen Law, of Spelter, West Virginia, is facing up to 30 years in prison for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with a minor, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Law, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of “Sex Tourism.” Law admitted to traveling to the Philippines to engage in sexual contact with a child.

During the plea hearing, an agent testified that Law made at least 10 trips to the Philippines from 2014 to 2019. During a May 2019 trip, Law was introduced to a 14-year-old girl with whom he engaged in sexual intercourse in a hotel room.

Law corresponded extensively with her via social media from his home in West Virginia. He would send money in exchange for sexually explicit video and pictures.

Law faces up to 30 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

