Egg Harbor Township, NJ

RiRi Returns Home – 10 Days After EHT, NJ House Fire

By Harry Hurley
 5 days ago
A happy ending is such a beautiful thing. Rianna, also known as RiRi, who ran away from the May 6, 2022 house fire (Scholey/Sibbert Families) on the 300 block of Superior Road, Egg Harbor Township has been found. RiRi was on her own...

