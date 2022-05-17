Majority vote supports sales tax to fund road improvements

Today, Tucsonans voted whether or not to pass Proposition 411, which will fund street improvement projects. Prop 411 will extend the half cent sales tax for the next 10 years in order to fund improvements for every neighborhood street in the city.

Unofficial results show Prop 411 has been approved.

YES VOTES: 52,844

NO VOTES: 19,149

The City Clerk's Office says these results will be updated by Monday at 2 p.m. when dropped off ballots are verified and tabulated.

