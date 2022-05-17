ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Majority vote supports sales tax to fund road improvements

By Perla Shaheen, Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OAMI_0fgtNldT00

Today, Tucsonans voted whether or not to pass Proposition 411, which will fund street improvement projects. Prop 411 will extend the half cent sales tax for the next 10 years in order to fund improvements for every neighborhood street in the city.

Unofficial results show Prop 411 has been approved.

YES VOTES: 52,844
NO VOTES: 19,149

The City Clerk's Office says these results will be updated by Monday at 2 p.m. when dropped off ballots are verified and tabulated.

RELATED COVERAGE

——-
Perla Shaheen is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Perla graduated in May 2020 from the University of California, Berkeley, where she majored in Political Science. She believes storytelling has the power to bring solace, understanding, trust, and change. She has a deep curiosity of the world around her and loves diving deep into the details of any story. Share your story ideas and important issues with Perla by emailing perla.shaheen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9 . She joined KGUN 9 in September of 2021 as a multimedia journalist. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Her career in journalism started when she was five years old during her first trip to the Grand Canyon where she recorded everything she saw in her little purple notebook. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to get to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 5

Silkywilkey
4d ago

let them use some of that so-called infrastructure money to improve the roads instead of trying to tax the citizens of Tucson

Reply
2
jawmorre
4d ago

Nooooooooo more taxes. I don't trust democrats. They spend the money on other things.

Reply
4
Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

New voter ID cards issued

Over 650,000 new voter ID cards were in the mail Thursday in packets which also include information on Pima County's new Vote Centers, instructions on how to request a ballot for early voting, and URLs for the new legislative and congressional boundaries.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Tucson Dispensary Is Being Backing Into a Corner

Tucson’s Zoning Administrator is taking a position that a tile workshop, which is within 500 feet of The Downtown Dispensary, is a “K-12 public, private, or charter school,” thus preventing the dispensary from utilizing its expansion that the City of Tucson permitted and that the dispensary has already constructed, according to SmarterTucson.com.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Parks And Recreation#Irvington#Mobile Device#Tucsonans#The City Clerk S Office#Kgun 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy