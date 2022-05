Steven Matz was one of the Cardinals’ high-priced free agent addition this past offseason. Against the Pirates on Sunday morning, he was removed with an injury. Matz was just four pitches in to his eighth start of the season. The early happenings of his St. Louis career have not been positive, as he’s 3-3 with an ERA over six.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 47 MINUTES AGO