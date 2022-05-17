May 17 Morning Newscast: Greenville police chief finalist meet-and-greet is this evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Storms are developing along a cold front moving North Texas. The front has already moved through Tarrant County and is now making its way through Dallas County.While most of the storms will continue to develop ahead of the front in the warm sector, we could still see an isolated storm in the Metroplex. Quarter size hail and damaging winds to 60 mph are the main threats.Temperatures have already fallen behind the front and they will continue to tumble through the evening, so if you are headed out later, grab a jacket; it will be colder when you return home than when you left the house. Northwesterly winds will gust to 30 mph.You may even want a jacket tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. We are going from nearly 10 degrees above normal to nearly 10 degrees below normal tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs stay in the mid- to upper-60s to lower-70s in North Texas. Winds will also be breezy, adding a bite to the air.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO