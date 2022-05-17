ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

May 17 Morning Newscast: Greenville police chief finalist meet-and-greet is this evening

By KETR
ketr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Greenville this evening, local residents will have a chance to meet the five finalists in the running to be the next Greenville Chief of Police. Acting Greenville police chief Will Cole is a candidate. So is former Greenville PD officer and current Quinlan ISD police chief Steve Walden. Other finalists...

www.ketr.org

Comments / 0

