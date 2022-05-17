ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Less than 1% of abortions take place in the third trimester: Here's why people get them

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople seek third-trimester abortions for two main reasons: because they learn new information—such as about the health of the fetus—or because of barriers to abortion access, often as a result of state policies. Those are the key findings of a study I recently published in the journal...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortions#Roe V Wade
MedicalXpress

Children who play adventurously have better mental health, research finds

Children who spend more time playing adventurously have lower symptoms of anxiety and depression, and were happier over the first COVID-19 lockdown, according to new research. A study led by the University of Exeter asked parents how often their children engaged in play that was "thrilling and exciting", where they might experience some fear and uncertainty.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Nationwide study finds significant decline in treatment for heart attacks during pandemic

New findings from the Ascension Health System's internal National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) analyzing rates of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) in parallel with COVID-19 surges is being presented today at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions. The findings reveal STEMI PCI cases dramatically dropped nearly 30% following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A pioneering study discovers an underlying cause for infantile spasms and points to a novel therapy

Infantile spasm (IS) is a severe epileptic syndrome of infancy and accounts for 50% of all epilepsy cases that occur in babies during the first year of life. Current treatment options for this disorder are limited and most affected infants grow up to have developmental delays, intellectual disabilities and other types of severe epilepsy. A groundbreaking study, conducted in the laboratory of Dr. John Swann, director of the Gordon and Mary Cain Pediatric Neurology Research Foundation labs, investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital and professor at Baylor College of Medicine, has found that the levels of insulin growth factor -1 (IGF-1) and its downstream signaling are reduced in the brains of both IS patients and animal models. Furthermore, they found that the administration of an IGF-1 analog to an IS animal model successfully eliminated spasms and abnormal brain activity. This exciting study, published in the Annals of Neurology, has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for babies with infantile spasms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 registry finds significant increased risk of in-hospital mortality for STEMI patients compared to pre-pandemic

The latest analysis from The North American COVID-19 STEMI (NACMI) was presented today as late-breaking clinical research at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions. The findings show clinical characteristics and management strategies differ by gender, but in-hospital mortality rates remained high among both groups. The findings were simultaneously published in JSCAI.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Depression, loneliness associated with increased hospitalization risk after COVID-19

People who reported in a survey that they felt worried, depressed or lonely had a greater chance of being hospitalized after a COVID-19 diagnosis, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, which analyzed survey data from more than 54,000 female nurses and their offspring, was conducted by Andrea L. Roberts, Ph.D., of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, and colleagues. It appears in Psychological Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

A user's guide to keeping your lungs healthy and functional

Take a deep breath in. Now, slowly, let it out. This simple activity is something we do all day long and seldom think about. But our lives depend on it. Every cell in the body needs oxygen, which is in the air we breathe. Your lungs receive this oxygen and...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Low concentrations of a specific metabolite in diabetics may explain why they are more susceptible to COVID symptoms

A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in China, has found that low concentrations of a certain metabolite in diabetic patients may explain why they are more susceptible to COVID symptoms. In their paper published in the journal Nature Metabolism, the group describes their work in searching for and comparing metabolites in people with and without diabetes and then how they tested incubated cells from them against a SARS-CoV-2 infection and what they learned by doing so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists devise method to prevent deadly hospital infections without antibiotics

A hospital or medical clinic might be the last place you'd expect to pick up a nasty infection, but approximately 1.7 million Americans do each year, resulting in nearly 100,000 deaths from infection-related complications and roughly $30 billion in direct medical costs. The biggest culprits, experts say—accounting for two-thirds of...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Can sniffer dogs really detect COVID almost as well as a PCR test? Turns out they can

Dogs have an exceptional sense of smell. We take advantage of this ability in many ways, including by training them to find illicit drugs, dangerous goods and even people. In recent years, a dog's sense of smell has also been used in the medical field. These remarkable animals can be trained to sniff out cancer, diabetes, and extraordinarily, epileptic seizures before they occur.
PETS
MedicalXpress

Studies reveal key clues about COVID-19 immunity, immune recall

How does the immune system remember and recognize viral invaders it has encountered in the past? A trio of newly published studies of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, vaccinated against the virus, or both are providing tantalizing new clues about the factors that influence the speed and magnitude of the immune system's response to subsequent infection with variants of SARS-CoV-2.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How have changes in anemia care affected patients with kidney failure?

A recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology has investigated how 2011 changes to anemia care have impacted clinical outcomes among patients with kidney failure who are receiving hemodialysis. Anemia—a shortage of healthy red blood cells that carry oxygen to the body's tissues—is a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nationwide study of hospitalizations finds percutaneous coronary intervention is safe for cardio-oncology patients

New data from a study of more than 100 million hospitalizations using machine learning augmentation is being presented at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions. The findings reveal percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is safe and increasing among cancer patients. Cardio-oncology is a field within cardiology...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Respiratory syncytial virus accounted for more than 100,000 deaths worldwide in children under five during 2019

A new study published in The Lancet estimates that RSV-attributable acute lower respiratory infection was responsible for more than 100,000 deaths in children under five across the globe in 2019. The study is the first to examine RSV disease burden in narrow age brackets, reporting that there were over 45,000 deaths in infants under six months old in 2019, with one in five of the total global cases of RSV occurring in this age group.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Risk factors identified for autoimmune hepatitis after liver transplant

A multicenter study performed by a large international consortium that includes UT Southwestern has outlined a set of risk factors and outcomes for patients with autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) that recurs after liver transplantation. The findings, published in the Journal of Hepatology, represent a first step toward better managing and potentially preventing this uncommon condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy