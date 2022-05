This week has been a big one in the EU, with the European Commission going all-in on renewable energy and, in particular,solar. In March 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Union committed to entirely phase out its dependency on Russian gas, oil, and coal imports. It asked the European Commission to develop a plan on how to do so by the end of May 2022. The REPowerEU plan is the result.

