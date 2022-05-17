What you can and can’t bring into Southern Hills during PGA Championship week

TULSA, Okla. — The second day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship begin Tuesday in south Tulsa. While thousands of spectators file in and out of Southern Hills Country Club, it’s important to remember what things are allowed inside and what’s better left at home.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed at Southern Hills.

Personal laptops, tablets, radios, drones and selfie sticks are also prohibited.

No banners or signs with unauthorized advertisements are allowed inside.

No alcohol can be brought from home, however sealed bottles of water are permitted.

Bags’ parameters must not be larger than 10 inches by 10 inches.

PGA Championship The PGA lists several items that cannot be brought on-site during PGA Championship week, including weapons, alcohol, laptops and drones. (PGA)

Here are a few items the PGA recommends you bring from home:

Sunscreen

One unopened bottle of water

Jacket

Comfortable walking shoes

Portable phone charger

Nursing mothers may bring necessary equipment on-site. Storage and refrigeration are available at First Aid Stations.

The PGA says the following items are also permitted on-site:

Small bags

Diaper bags and strollers

Umbrellas

Cameras (Monday through Wednesday only)

Wednesday is the last day of practice rounds, and tournament play begins Thursday.

For more information, visit the PGA’s Spectator Guide.

