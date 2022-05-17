ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

What you can and can’t bring into Southern Hills during PGA Championship week

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — The second day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship begin Tuesday in south Tulsa. While thousands of spectators file in and out of Southern Hills Country Club, it’s important to remember what things are allowed inside and what’s better left at home.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed at Southern Hills.

Personal laptops, tablets, radios, drones and selfie sticks are also prohibited.

No banners or signs with unauthorized advertisements are allowed inside.

No alcohol can be brought from home, however sealed bottles of water are permitted.

Bags’ parameters must not be larger than 10 inches by 10 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pccX7_0fgtLde500
PGA Championship The PGA lists several items that cannot be brought on-site during PGA Championship week, including weapons, alcohol, laptops and drones. (PGA)

Here are a few items the PGA recommends you bring from home:

  • Sunscreen
  • One unopened bottle of water
  • Jacket
  • Comfortable walking shoes
  • Portable phone charger
  • Nursing mothers may bring necessary equipment on-site. Storage and refrigeration are available at First Aid Stations.

The PGA says the following items are also permitted on-site:

  • Small bags
  • Diaper bags and strollers
  • Umbrellas
  • Cameras (Monday through Wednesday only)

Wednesday is the last day of practice rounds, and tournament play begins Thursday.

For more information, visit the PGA’s Spectator Guide.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tiger Woods withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship. The PGA of America said Woods has withdrawn. Woods had a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills. He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma Junior Masters Champion Jenni Roller shares tips on playing Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship continues in Tulsa this weekend, attracting tens of thousands of spectators to see the best golfers in the world at Southern Hills. In order to gain a better understanding of the challenges of the course, FOX23 News spoke with 18-year old Jenni Roller of Jenks who just prevailed at the Oklahoma Junior Masters on May 7th.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Struggle for Tiger at PGA and a putt at the end to break 80

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — Tiger Woods had reason to wonder if making the cut at the PGA Championship was worth it. One day after a series of clutch putts and short-game wizardry allowed Woods to reach the weekend at Southern Hills, his third round concluded with another big moment.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

McIlroy's wild ride leads him on fringe of PGA contention

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — The brilliant Northern Irishman who set the record for largest margin of victory in the PGA Championship a decade ago will need to mount his biggest comeback Sunday if he wants to win a third Wanamaker Trophy. First-round leader Rory McIlroy, whose stellar...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KTUL

Creek Nation Muscogee Casino announces reopening of Muskogee location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials announced the reopening of its Muskogee location. The location will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at 3420 West Peak Boulevard. This location was closed over two weeks ago due to severe weather on May 4 that resulted...
MUSKOGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Charger Nursing#First Aid Stations#Spectator Guide#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Muscogee Nation casino reopens Muskogee location after flood damage

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials are reopening its Muskogee location Friday, May 20. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino, located at 3420 W. Peak Blvd. in Muskogee, Okla., closed two weeks ago due to heavy rain that flooded much of the area. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino...
MUSKOGEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wreck causes power outage in midtown and north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — UPDATE (5/19 4:07 p.m.) — Wayne Greene with PSO told FOX23 that power has been restored to all customers who lost power due to the crash. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said that a single car crash on 1st Street near south Utica Ave. caused a small grass fire and power outage in midtown and north Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy