Freedom Demanded For Ugandan Opposition Veteran Blocked At Home

By Elias Biryabarema
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllies of veteran Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye visited him on Tuesday to demand his release from house arrest imposed last week after he called for protests against skyrocketing consumer prices. Besigye, who has failed to dislodge long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni in four elections, has been blockaded at home...

