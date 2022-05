The Logan Police Department on Tuesday was looking for a driver who hit a bicyclist and left the scene.

Police shared a picture of a red sedan on social media that they said is the driver's vehicle.

The hit-and-run happened around 08:30 a.m.hours on Monday at the intersection of 1800 North 600 West.

The bicyclist was hurt but police did not disclose the extent of their injuries or their identity.