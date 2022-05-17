ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Indians Finish 2nd at GHSA State Meet!

 5 days ago

At the beginning of the season, the Vidalia Boys Track Team was projected to finish 10th in AA by MileSplit. But two months and a Region Championship later, the Indians just about pulled off one of the great upsets in GHSA Track history. Down just 3 points heading into the last...

Important Game Day Info for Monday’ GHSA Championship Series!

The Vidalia Indians will be making their first trip to the GHSA AA State Championship on Monday at Ga. Southern’s JI Clements Stadium. The series begins with a doubleheader on Monday at 5:00 PM. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The if-necessary game would be played on Tuesday at Noon. Tickets are $15.00 per day and may be purchased by clicking HERE Gates will open at 4:00 PM. Concessions will be Cash and Card.
VIDALIA, GA
Wendy Smith-Arnoldy, Soperton

Wendy Smith-Arnoldy, age 53 of Soperton passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022 at her home. Born in San Antonio, Texas she was the daughter of the late Robert C. Smith and Irene Lumley Smith. With her father and mother's military careers the family relocated frequently before they ended up in Tatnall County where Wendy graduated from Reidsville High School in 1986. As a young adult, Wendy worked for Petsmart and rapidly advanced in the company to the position of Coordinator of New Store Openings throughout the United States, before starting with Orkin Pest Control in Augusta, GA. In the early 2000s, Wendy moved with her daughter to Vidalia and continued to work with Orkin, where she advanced to the position of General Manager for the State of Georgia before retiring after 12 years with the company. After retiring she attended Ashford University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Behavioral Science in 2014.
SOPERTON, GA
New Pastor Installation

New Life In Christ Ministries will hold a New Pastor Installation Service for Germain A. Williams this Saturday, May 21, at 3:00 p.m. in the New Life In Christ Worship Center, 208 Meadowsbrook St., in Vidalia. The public is invited. Masks must be worn.
VIDALIA, GA

