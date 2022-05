Announced today (May 19) Syracuse University will be entering a 10-year partnership with JMA Wireless, which will include naming rights of the Carrier Dome. The Carrier Dome will be renamed the JMA Wireless Dome, which the university has stated will likely be shortened to JMA Done frequently. This will be the first time the dome has had its name changed since opening their doors in 1980.

