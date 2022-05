Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock has announced that in recognition of Jeff Veatch’s continued long history of generosity and service to his alma mater, the corridor on the main level of the Merryman Center and includes the assistant football coaches offices will now be known as the Veatch Coaches Corridor (contingent upon Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approval). Per Veatch’s wishes, this space will be dedicated to longtime defensive coordinator, Bud Foster.

