ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Sheriff warns residents to keep garage doors closed, even during the day

By staff
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIMBERLY — A rash of daytime and weekend break-in attempts in some heart of the valley communities has the Outagamie County sheriff warning residents to keep their garage doors closed. They’re also asking anyone with Ring...

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Valley suspect flees after hit-and-run, tries to hide in stranger’s home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Fox Valley resident is in custody after a hit-and-run incident led to them breaking into a home to try to hide on Saturday evening. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, at around 6 p.m., officers responded to northbound Highway 41 at Lynndale Drive in the Town of Grand Chute for a report of a hit-and-run.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WNCY

Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pump no pay: Fox Crossing PD search for alleged gas thief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas. According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street. Once at the gas pump,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimberly, WI
Kimberly, WI
Crime & Safety
Outagamie County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Outagamie County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

I-41 reopens after hit-and-run, suspect hid in stranger’s home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department (GCPD) received word of a hit-and-run crash on I-41 Saturday. Officers responded to I-41 northbound at Lynndale Drive around 6 p.m., according to Lieutenant James Shepherd. Shepherd said a witness reported the hit-and-run suspect ran from their car once it...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Wanted man in custody but no arrests in Wausau bank robbery

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side. Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Crossing PD search for Fritsch Park vandal(s)

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing a local park. According to the department, Fritsch Park was found vandalized on Saturday. Officials believe the vandalism happened overnight. Officers shared pictures of the vandalism, which included graffitied park property. View...
NEENAH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garage Doors#Combined Locks#Sgt
spmetrowire.com

Stevens Point police announce increased traffic enforcement with style

Police Chief Bob Kussow said the SPPD has stepped up its traffic enforcement recently—and motorists should expect that to continue. Kussow, who became the city’s new police chief on May 3, said for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were more “reactive” when it came to traffic enforcement to avoid unnecessary contact or unwittingly help spread the virus.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local PD warns residents of scam involving ‘coyote’

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local police department is advising residents after a scammer tried to sell ‘precious family jewelry’ in order to give money to the ‘coyote’ that has her children. According to the Wautoma Police Department, on May 17 a local resident was...
WAUTOMA, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Police talk down gun-wielding man from roof of Appleton building

APPLETON — An Appleton man is in custody and receiving mental health services after threatening himself and others with a gun, launching a massive police presence. Appleton were called about 10:15 a.m. Thursday to 1213 South Matthias St. where callers told police an Appleton man pointed a gun at another person and then pointed the gun at himself, according to an Appleton Police Department news release.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc PD reminds drivers of special equipment on squad car

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is utilizing a set of cameras to check license plates while they pass by drivers. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, one of their squad cars has an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR). How does the ALPR actually...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff looking for woman, want to question her about incident in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman with a previous address in Fond du Lac regarding an incident in Howard. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that 45-year-old Shannon Kocian is wanted for questioning regarding an incident in the Village of Howard. Kocian reportedly has an arrest warrant out with nationwide extradition.
HOWARD, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
thebaycities.com

Former Menominee Sheriff Officer back in court for two cases resulting in 21 felony charges

Former Menominee County Sheriff Officer, 57-year-old Brian William Helfert appeared in the 95A District Court this week for a preliminary examination in two cases. Helfert was facing 21 felony charges relating to alleged sexual conduct involving the same now 32-year-old alleged victim. The first case allegedly took place in Nadeau Township and the second in the City of Menominee when the alleged subject was between the age of 13 and 15. Judge Robert J. Jamo presided over the two cases over one day of testimony. Yesterday, Judge Jamo ordered that Helfert be bound over on three counts: child abusive activity, criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree multiple variables with a 13–15-year-old, and criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree multiple variables with a 13–15-year-old. Helfert is bound over to the 41st Circuit Court for trial and will appear on June 6th at 9:30am.
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicholas S. Beaupre, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping as repeater, retail theft-intentional take-as repeater and Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance as repeater on 11/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Spend sixty (60) days in the county jail, under the Huber Law, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court; 2) Pay court costs; 3) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 4) provide DNA sample; 5) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) maintain absolute sobriety; 7) AODA assessment and follow through; 8) Have no assaultive contact with Meijer Stores; 9) Pay restitution of $17.98 to Meijer; 10) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling work search or combination; 11) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Campbellsport community helps ID park vandals

Retiring Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas on learning from mistakes and the qualities he hopes to see in the next chief and the men and women joining the police force. Bay View Middle School evacuated as students fall ill. Updated: 49 minutes ago. A HazMat team didn't find the source...
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy