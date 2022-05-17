ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama primary elections only one week away

By Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oitPj_0fgtJtat00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re only one week away from the Alabama primary elections.

Woman arrested on 57 charges after violent party where several teens were injured in southeast Alabama

Before it’s time to vote, there are some things you need to know before you head to the polls.

First, make sure you have a valid ID on hand before you vote.

Also, make sure you know where you are suppose to vote because some voting precincts have changed.

Most notably in Hoover, where many voted at either the Hoover Met or Finley Center will now vote at the Hunter Street Baptist Church.

Chair of the Jefferson County Democratic Party Wayne Rogers says you also wanna make sure you get to your precinct at a reasonable time.

“The other situation we know about is Trussville City Hall,” Rogers said. “The city hall has significant construction right in front of it so everybody needs to be patient going there. Probably allow an extra five to ten minutes if you’re voting in Trussville and half an hour if you’re voting at Hunter Street.”

The date for a runoff has also changed to Tuesday June 21st.

Representatives from both democratic and republican parties say the most important thing to know is how important this primary is to voters.

“Local government is where things get done,” Rogers said. “Its where we make things happen for people, we’re electing a lot of these local officials now.”

“You know when you look at voter turnout a lot of times the general election has a much larger turnout than the primaries, but here in Alabama the primaries are just as important,” chair for the Alabama Republican Party John Wahl said.

“Just look at the U.S. senate race, we will be electing our U.S. senator in the primary on May 24th. I’m confident whoever the republican nominee is will win that general election, so I think its incredibly important people understand how important these elections are for these positions.”

For more information about the primary election click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Trussville, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Elections
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Hoover, AL
City
Trussville, AL
State
Alabama State
WSFA

Alabama Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Malika Sanders-Fortier

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State senator Malika Sanders-Fortier wants to move across the street from the statehouse to the state capitol as she’s on the democratic ticket, trying to secure a nomination for governor. “I’ve always been a leader in the community, always concerned about the issues of the...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rogers
AL.com

Birmingham, Huntsville areas seeing spikes in COVID again

As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Republican Party#Primary Election#Wiat#The Hoover Met#Finley Center#Democratic#Republican
AL.com

Mike Durant’s loans give him edge in Alabama Senate fundraising

Mike Durant has the most money and has spent the most money in his Alabama Senate campaign largely funded with his own money. According to the latest campaign finance disclosure reports leading up to the May 24 Republican primary, Durant, a Huntsville business executive and former Army POW, is dominating when it comes to funds to get his message to voters. He spent almost $4 million in a 4½-week span beginning April 1.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | The Alabama media is ignoring Democratic candidates

Believe it or not, there are Democrats running for statewide offices in Alabama. Democrats are running for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as congressional seats and other down ballot offices. But you would not know that based on much of the media coverage. Let’s take the front page of...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wetumpka Herald

Fastest-growing counties in Alabama

Compiled a list of the fastest growing counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy