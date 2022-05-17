Alabama primary elections only one week away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re only one week away from the Alabama primary elections.

Before it’s time to vote, there are some things you need to know before you head to the polls.

First, make sure you have a valid ID on hand before you vote.

Also, make sure you know where you are suppose to vote because some voting precincts have changed.

Most notably in Hoover, where many voted at either the Hoover Met or Finley Center will now vote at the Hunter Street Baptist Church.

Chair of the Jefferson County Democratic Party Wayne Rogers says you also wanna make sure you get to your precinct at a reasonable time.

“The other situation we know about is Trussville City Hall,” Rogers said. “The city hall has significant construction right in front of it so everybody needs to be patient going there. Probably allow an extra five to ten minutes if you’re voting in Trussville and half an hour if you’re voting at Hunter Street.”

The date for a runoff has also changed to Tuesday June 21st.

Representatives from both democratic and republican parties say the most important thing to know is how important this primary is to voters.

“Local government is where things get done,” Rogers said. “Its where we make things happen for people, we’re electing a lot of these local officials now.”

“You know when you look at voter turnout a lot of times the general election has a much larger turnout than the primaries, but here in Alabama the primaries are just as important,” chair for the Alabama Republican Party John Wahl said.

“Just look at the U.S. senate race, we will be electing our U.S. senator in the primary on May 24th. I’m confident whoever the republican nominee is will win that general election, so I think its incredibly important people understand how important these elections are for these positions.”

