Hoosac Valley Boys Win 13-2, Improve to 13-0

PITTSFIELD, Mass — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced the addition of four new full-time staff members, as well as an employment status change for one staff member. Nick Delmolino joins BCC as Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, where he will support the fundraising efforts of the Berkshire Community College Foundation. He will work to continue to strengthen relationships in the community to help achieve annual and long-term fundraising goals. Delmolino, a Berkshire County native, has returned to Pittsfield after spending the past 18 years living in Jackson Hole, Wyo. While in Jackson Hole, he was Director of Advancement at Teton Raptor Center and previously the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Teton Science Schools. Delmolino attended BCC and went on to earn his bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Western New England University.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO