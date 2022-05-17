ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, MA

Hoosac Valley Boys Win 13-2, Improve to 13-0

By iBerkshires.com Sports
 5 days ago

GRANBY, Mass. -- Luke Waterman and Carson Meczywor scored five goals apiece...

Larmon Backstops Lenox Boys to Win over McCann Tech

LENOX, Mass. – Donny Bowler had a hat trick, and Jeffrey Larmon made seven saves Saturday to lead the Lenox boys lacrosse team to a 7-3 win over McCann Tech. Frederick Eustis scored a pair of goals for the Millionaires, who held the Hornets to just one goal in the second half.
LENOX, MA
Mount Greylock Boys Poised to Win Western Mass Crown

BUCKLAND, Mass. – With one event left to be decided, the Mount Greylock boys track and field team has a three-point lead at the Western Massachusetts Division 2 Championships. Second-place Pittsfield looks to pick up some ground when the meet concludes on Monday, but it may not be enough.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Witek Game-Winning Triple Lifts Hurricanes in 10th Inning

But No. 101 really was the bomb. Witek hit two triples on Friday at Mount Greylock – one for her 100th career base hit and the other to drive in the winning runs in the top of the 10th inning as the Hurricanes outlasted Mount Greylock for a 10-8 victory.
CHESHIRE, MA
Waterman OT Game-Winner Keeps Canes Unbeaten

CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Carson Meczywor set up Luke Waterman in overtime Thursday to give the undefeated Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team a 13-12 win over South Hadley. Meczywor led the offense with five goals, and Waterman and Aaron Bush each scored a pair. Cam Taylor had three assists to go...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Davis Walks Off Senior Day Win, Keeps Hope Alive for Drury

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Playing for their playoff lives on Senior Day and against a county rival, all the Drury Blue Devils wanted to get the win on Saturday afternoon at Joe Wolfe Field. Logan Davis might have wanted to end it more than most. “It’s so hot out...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
County Baseball, Softball Teams Looking Strong in State Rankings

Heading into next week's Western Massachusetts regional tournaments, four Berkshire County teams are positioned to have home field advantage through the quarter-finals of next month's state tournaments. On Thursday morning, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released the latest power rankings based on data received by the state association as of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Bascom Lodge Opening for 85th Season on Mount Greylock

ADAMS, Mass. -- Mount Greylock is a beautiful site full of history and conservation. World renowned authors and artists have been inspired by its breathtaking views. Hikers are surrounded by the sound of the forest as they begin their incline up the majestic mountain, the highest point in the state. The sounds of nature guide the hikers that venture there from the high pitch squeaking from the cluster of cedar waxwings, the scuffing of the scavenging red squirrel, to the clashing of the trees as the wind sweeps through them.
ADAMS, MA
Events Committee Hopes to Connect North Berkshire Professionals

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The pandemic has meant a paucity of networking opportunities over the past two years. The Northern Berkshire Events Committee is hoping to remedy that and encourage young businesspeople to get more involved in their communities. "We're looking for younger people to come out and join...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires Appoints Program Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires announced the promotion of Cam Stockton to the position of Program Director. "This is a great opportunity to continue to help our youth progress to become successful members of the community," Stockton said. "I want to thank Joe and the club staff for ensuring their trust in me to care.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff

PITTSFIELD, Mass — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced the addition of four new full-time staff members, as well as an employment status change for one staff member. Nick Delmolino joins BCC as Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, where he will support the fundraising efforts of the Berkshire Community College Foundation. He will work to continue to strengthen relationships in the community to help achieve annual and long-term fundraising goals. Delmolino, a Berkshire County native, has returned to Pittsfield after spending the past 18 years living in Jackson Hole, Wyo. While in Jackson Hole, he was Director of Advancement at Teton Raptor Center and previously the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Teton Science Schools. Delmolino attended BCC and went on to earn his bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Western New England University.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule: May 24-27

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The following work that will take place May 24-27 on Tamarack Road, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Crews will be milling Tamarack on Tuesday and Wednesday. Paving will follow on Thursday and Friday. There will be impacts to traffic...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Dalton and Hinsdale Police Combining Forces

DALTON, Mass. — Dalton and Hinsdale are looking to merge their police departments with the goal of having it accomplished by July 1, 2023. Officials say pooling their resources will help relieve the strain that the police reform law has had on small departments because of new training requirements for part-time officers and will offer more opportunities for officers within a larger force.
DALTON, MA
Lacrosse
Sports
Nutshell Playhouse At Ventfort Hall

LENOX, Mass. — Don Jordan of the Nutshell Playhouse will bring his troupe to appear in an original production, "Spyjinks," premiering for the first time at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum on Saturday, May 21 at 11 am. The program is appropriate for children of all ages.
LENOX, MA
Berkshire Community College Participates in 'No Mow May'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) is now taking part in an initiative called "No Mow May." BCC has directed its facilities staff to refrain from mowing campus lawns until after June 1. The "No Mow May" movement, which originated in the United Kingdom in 2019, now includes...
PITTSFIELD, MA
BFAIR Helps Place Flags on Veterans' Graves in Southview

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Members of Berkshire Family & Individual Resources (BFAIR) spent Saturday morning placing flags on veterans' graves in Southview Cemetery. "This is absolutely wonderful that we were able to get some of our people out to help with the flags," Community Based Day Services (CBDS) Assistant Director Kristin Neep said. "... A lot of people give to us and a lot of people support us in many different ways…so this means a lot."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Clinton Church Restoration Announces New Funding

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Clinton Church Restoration has been awarded a $117,000 capital grant from MassDevelopment and the Mass Cultural Council, part of a round of Cultural Facilities Fund grants. The funds will be used to help complete architectural and engineering plans for the African American cultural heritage center...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Door Prize Eatery Expanding at Mass MoCA for Summer

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Jennifer A. Klowden and Bryan "Swifty" Josephs will be moving their pop-up eatery, Door Prize, into the vacant restaurant space at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. They were approved for a beer and wine license by the Licensing Commission on Tuesday. The couple have spent...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Cheshire Selectmen, Finance Committee Want to Fix Poor Road Conditons

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The poor condition of several town roads was a topic of discussion for the Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee in the ongoing town budget discussion. Board Chair Michelle Francesconi said she had recently heard complaints about Notch Road, Pleasantview Drive and more. She said she would prefer to use $125,000 that is currently budgeted for a new backhoe on road work, noting that Adams Ambulance may not always be able to respond.
CHESHIRE, MA
Pittsfield Police Advisory Board Wants Voice in Use of Body Cameras

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following the City Council's endorsement of dashboard and body cameras on Pittsfield Police, the Police Advisory Review Board would like to review the equipment's policy before anything is implemented. Chair Ellen Maxon this week asked the board members if they would like to take a vote...
PITTSFIELD, MA

