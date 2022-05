The first sea turtle nest of the 2022 season was found on Ocracoke Island on Friday morning, May 20, per an update from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS). The crawl pattern indicated to CHNS biologists that the nest came from a Loggerhead sea turtle, and the nest has been marked off to protect it until the sea turtle eggs hatch in approximately two months.

