ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana college grad gives birth, receives degree hours later in hospital ceremony

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UAm7_0fgtIKFR00

NEW ORLEANS — Just one day after she gave birth to a baby boy, a Louisiana woman received another special delivery at the hospital – her college degree.

According to WDSU and WVUE, new Dillard University graduate Jada Sayles went into labor Friday night, just hours before her commencement ceremony was slated to begin Saturday morning.

In a series of tweets, the university’s outgoing president, Walter M. Kimbrough, said Sayles texted him to say she had been admitted to the hospital and would be missing graduation. Her newborn son arrived Saturday, he said.

The next day at the hospital, Kimbrough gave Sayles her own graduation ceremony as her family looked on, the news outlets reported.

“I did something today I have never done before in 18 years as a college president. I conferred a degree in a hospital,” Kimbrough tweeted Sunday afternoon.

He went on to share videos of Sayles accepting the degree while wearing a cap and gown.

“I even did the tassel part of commencement!” Kimbrough captioned one of the clips. “This really was a very sweet moment. I’ll never forget it.”

Sayles took to Twitter to share photos from the ceremony.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to be my degree; instead I got my baby,” she tweeted. “My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Priceless seeds, sprouts key to US West's post-fire future

A New Mexico facility where researchers work to restore forests devastated by fires faced an almost cruelly ironic threat: The largest wildfire burning in the U.S. was fast approaching. Owen Burney and his team knew they had to save what they could. Atop their list was a priceless bank of...
AGRICULTURE
WDBO

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WDBO

Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by a rare twister in an area with no weather sirens. The person, who was in their 70s,...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
WDBO

Advocates turn to public health approach to combat anti-Asian hate

NEW YORK — Stop AAPI Hate has become a leading force in tracking and addressing the rise in anti-Asian attacks in communities across the country. The leaders behind this group are taking to the California legislature to turn this community-driven effort into legislation with its No Place for Hate policy initiative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday. KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman’s name has not been released because next...
ACCIDENTS
WDBO

Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — By the time Dr. Hector Gonzalez arrived in Laredo, Texas, in 2001, the last abortion clinic had already closed. He spent the next 20 years experiencing firsthand where the largely Hispanic and heavily Catholic community along the border with Mexico usually sided. “Definitely...
LAREDO, TX
WDBO

GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has become a bitter high-dollar contest with the three strongest contenders jockeying for the nomination. The leading candidates are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won —...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana College#College Degree#Hospital#Wdsu#Wvue#Dillard University
WDBO

At least 2 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — Two people are dead, multiple people were injured and "heavy damage" reported after a destructive tornado tore through northern Michigan Friday afternoon, authorities said. The National Weather Service said the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-3. Peak winds were estimated to be up...
GAYLORD, MI
WDBO

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
WDBO

US forest chief calls for pause of prescribed fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Federal officials are warning that expanding drought conditions coupled with hot and dry weather, extreme wind and unstable atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the southwestern U.S., where large fires continued their march across New Mexico on Friday. Crews also...
SANTA FE, NM
WDBO

Lawmaker calls for investigation of Oregon ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. — (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for a formal investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks in the state’s third-largest county, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance.
OREGON STATE
WDBO

Creator of 'Star Wars' X-wing and Death Star dies at 90

Colin Cantwell, the man who designed the spacecraft in the “Star Wars” films, has died. He was 90. The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that Sierra Dall, Cantwell's partner, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado on Saturday. Cantwell designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
66K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy