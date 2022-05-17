ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare Auction of Michael Jordan's Sneakers and Trading Car Expected to Reach the $4M Mark

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the opportunity to walk longer...

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

The Air Jordan 9 isn’t among the most popular sneaker designs in Michael Jordan’s signature shoe line, but its importance in celebrating #23’s global influence can’t be understated. Tomorrow, the seventh model designed by Tinker Hatfield for M.J. releases in an eye-catching “Chile Red” colorway.
Michael Jordan
Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
New Dodge Hornet Almost Ready To Show Its Face

Just like Hollywood, car manufacturers love to revive titles that should be left to the annals of history. The Dodge Hornet is the latest name to be brought back from the dead only to be reincarnated as something entirely different from the original. Back in 2020, we heard rumors that the famed Hornet could be returning to the Dodge family, and in 2021 that rumor was confirmed. Since then we've learned that the new Hornet will be returning as an SUV, and not just any SUV: it's going to be based on the rather attractive Alfa Romeo Tonale. Fast forward to February, and we actually managed to grab a few leaked spy shots of the new car. Now that the Hornet is well and truly out of the hive, Dodge has officially announced a reveal date.
Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
Adele And Rich Paul Move Into $58 Million Mega Mansion In Beverly Hills

Adela and Rich Paul make their relationship official, and have moved in together!. The singer, who rarely speaks about her relationship, posted photos of her and her partner on Instagram. In the snap, the couple is holding the keys to their new house. The couple paid a whopping $58 million for the stunning mega-mansion, but the asking price was $110 million.
This Massive 228-Carat Diamond Known as ‘The Rock’ Sold for Nearly $22 Million

Click here to read the full article. The high-value paddles were out in full force at the Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva this week, where the largest white diamond ever sold at auction hammered in for $21,894,082. The diamond, nicknamed The Rock, is a 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem that comes with a diamond and platinum pendant mounting signed by Cartier. The Gemological Institute of America certified it as the “largest existing D-to-Z color range pear-shaped diamond” ever graded by their laboratory. It represents a price per carat of $96,000. It wasn’t the only monster-size diamond in the lineup. Christie’s also sold the...
This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” Releases Tomorrow

Denim on sneakers was once a rarity, but in recent years footwear brands have tried their best to execute the Canadian tuxedo look on footwear products. Collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and milder applications seen on Concepts’ Air Max 1 release has proven that jean fabric on kicks works just fine and dandy, but this Summer Jordan Brand is seeing the trend in the female sneakerhead community.
The 101-Carat Cartier Art Deco Bracelet Could Fetch Up to $1.25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds—and emeralds—are a girl’s best friend. Bonhams is about to auction off a stunning emerald and diamond Cartier bracelet that’s estimated to hammer down for $750,000 to $1.25 million. Dated circa 1926, the bracelet comes in at 101 carats and features seven enormous Colombian emeralds interspersed with baguette-cut diamonds. “This is an extraordinary bracelet that is a once-in-a-lifetime jewel,” Caroline Morrissey, the director of jewelry for Bonhams New York, told Barron’s Penta. “The size and quality of the emeralds is unusual, and transfixing, and draws the viewing into the stone.” The bracelet was originally owned by...
