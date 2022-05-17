ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why All Of You Saw The SWAT Team In Claymont Yesterday

firststateupdate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man wanted for a murder in Pennsylvania was arrested in Delaware Monday morning. Officials said Jihad Perry, who was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting near Widener...

firststateupdate.com

MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Unemployment Fraud in Chester County

NEWLIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating an incident of identity theft and unemployment fraud. Authorities state that on May 2, 2022, Troopers from the Embreeville Station responded to Ground Hog College Road in Newlin Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 63-year-old male, reported that an unknown perpetrator used his personal identity to file for unemployment and open a bank account. This investigation is ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Salisbury Woman Dies in Georgetown Crash

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday night crash in Georgetown that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Salisbury, Md. woman. Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road and approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road and approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road.
GEORGETOWN, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested for Selling Cocaine in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Philadelphia on drug charges. Authorities state that in April of 2021, the West Chester’s Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the sale of cocaine. As a result of this investigation, a warrant was issued for Alan Jeune of Philadelphia. On May 18, 2022, Jeune turned himself in to West Chester Police.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Avondale Lowe’s Theft

AVONDALE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a theft that occurred at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store located at 561 Hepbum Road in London Grove Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on May 18, 2022, at 11:18 AM, Troopers responded to the Avondale Lowe’s...
AVONDALE, PA
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on Thursday evening. On May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location and vehicle traffic is not required to stop. For unknown reasons, the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued into the intersection directly into the path of the Accord. As a result, the front of the Accord struck the left front of the Civic. After the collision, the Civic was forced off the roadway and rolled once before coming to rest in a residential yard. The Accord was also forced off the roadway and came to rest in a residential yard.
GEORGETOWN, DE
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Arrested, Gun and Drug Paraphernalia Seized

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Cesar Lumes-Lumes of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on May 14, 2022, at 12:06 AM, Lumes-Lumes was found driving while under the influence of alcohol. After a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, a 2009 Cadillac CTS, the non-resident was found to be in possession of a firearm and a scale with suspected cocaine, Troopers say additional charges are pending laboratory results.
COATESVILLE, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Shoplifters

Date Posted: Friday, May 20th, 2022 Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with attempting to identify two suspects who shoplifted from the Lowe’s in Lewes on Monday evening. On May 16, 2022, at approximately 8:28 p.m., an unknown white male subject and an unknown white female subject entered the Lowe’s located at 20364 Plantation Road and removed a large ... Read More
LEWES, DE
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville Police Department has arrested a man with two active arrest warrants. Authorities state that on May 17, 2022, at 9:31 PM, Coatesville Police responded to the Marriott Hotel located at 600 Manor Road for a verbal disturbance between two males. During the course of their investigation, it was discovered that 33-year-old Joshua Meekes-Burk had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Meekes-Burk was taken into custody without incident and held for constables.
COATESVILLE, PA
US News and World Report

Report Faults Amtrak Purchase of Wilmington Office Building

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A report by Amtrak's inspector general found that the train service's $41 million purchase of an office building in Delaware has failed to provide savings that were projected. Amtrak estimated it would save close to $50 million by consolidating operations in the building that it...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Gun Brought To Downes Elementary In Newark Was A Toy

Early Friday morning Newark Police responded to Downes Elementry School for reports that a student had brought a gun to school. An email sent to parents by the Christina School District this afternoon indicates that a student informed a teacher of the possibility of a weapon being brought to school by another student.
NEWARK, DE
MyChesCo

Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Man

EXTON, PA — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old man wanted on Defiant Trespass charges. The charges are in connection to an incident that occurred at the Whole Foods Market located at 175 N. Pottstown Pk. in Exton, Pennsylvania. An arrest warrant was issued for Mark M. Glatfelter on Thursday, May 19, 2022, by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03.
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

Member of Philadelphia ‘Hilltop’ Drug Gang Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Paul Robinson, 32, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to 15 years and eight months in prison, and six years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter for distributing narcotics as part of the Hilltop Drug Trafficking Group (DTG), an organization responsible for putting large amounts heroin and other narcotics including crack cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl on the streets of West, Southwest, and Northwest Philadelphia, and Upper Darby between 2013 and 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects Following Narcotics Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Robert Barry of Clayton, DE and 57-year-old Janeen Vidakovich of Clayton, DE on drug and weapon charges following a narcotics investigation that began in April. On May 9, 2022, troopers concluded a two-month drug investigation surrounding Robert Barry. A search warrant was executed on...
CLAYTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Pipe Bombs, Improvised Grenades Found With Weapons Stockpile At Maryland Home, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Somerset County resident faces numerous charges after improvised bombs and a stockpile of guns were found Friday at their Princess Anne home, Maryland State Police said. It took bomb technicians hours to render the devices safe and render the home clear of any other threat. The devices were defused without incident and no injuries were reported, officials said. Deputy State Fire Marshals responded the home at 11347 Stewart Neck Road after Maryland State Police reported the devices, which were found in the home during the execution of a Search and Seizure Warrant in an investigation into malicious destruction of property. Police said three complete pipe bombs and four improvised explosive hand grenades were found in the house, along with 32 firearms that included several “military grade” weapons. The occupant of the home, who was not identified, faces felony charges of manufacturing and possession of destructive devices, officials said. He is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
Milford LIVE News

Downtown Milford reveals county divider marker

Downtown Milford Inc. in partnership with the City of Milford and WSFS revealed two new plaques located on the Walnut Street bridge that identify the dividing line between Kent and Sussex Counties. The new plaques are designed as a photo opportunity for those who come to downtown Milford. “We are grateful that all of you are able to be with ... Read More
MILFORD, DE

