Why All Of You Saw The SWAT Team In Claymont Yesterday

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Paul Robinson, 32, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to 15 years and eight months in prison, and six years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter for distributing narcotics as part of the Hilltop Drug Trafficking Group (DTG), an organization responsible for putting large amounts heroin and other narcotics including crack cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl on the streets of West, Southwest, and Northwest Philadelphia, and Upper Darby between 2013 and 2018.
Comments / 0