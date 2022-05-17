Low Runoff into Missouri River Basin Likely to Bring Drop in Power Production
(Yankton, SD) — Due to low runoff into the Missouri River basin, the U-S Army Corps of Engineers predicts power production from the six main stem dams will be about 77 percent of normal this year. Electricity from the dams is distributed through the Western Area Power Administration, where spokeswoman Lisa Meiman (ME-man) says despite the hydropower shortage, they will meet power demand. She says if they don’t have enough hydropower to meet contractual obligations, they’ll “purchase power from other providers to make up the difference.” The hydropower is supplied to Montana, North and South Dakota, and parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
