Reynolds to Sign E15, B20 Bill Later This Morning

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill into law today (Tues, 10 AM) that establishes an IOWA Renewable Fuels Mandate. Legislators provided some exceptions for small gas stations and those that have older equipment — however, most Iowa gas stations with storage tanks and pumping systems that can handle higher blends of ethanol will have to offer E-15 from at least one pump by the year 2026. New gas stations that open after January First of 2023 will have to sell E-15 from at least half of their dispensers. Governor Reynolds first proposed the concept last year and, after changes, it got bipartisan approval in the legislature this spring — with 123 legislators voting for it. One critic said forcing a business to sell a product violates the principles of free enterprise. Backers designed the bill to boost sales of soybean-based biodiesel as well.

98.1 KHAK

Governor Reynolds Officially Signs First Of It’s Kind Law

On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the first-in-the-nation law that would require gas stations to sell E15. The bill was a top priority for Reynolds when she introduced it earlier this year and was met with bipartisan support. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to...
