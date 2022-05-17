ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana is the #10 state with the lowest child vaccination rates for COVID-19

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Indiana is the #10 state with the lowest child vaccination rates for COVID-19

KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska groups commit $1 million to help at-risk moms and babies

CHI Health and Nebraska’s three Medicaid managed care providers announced they have committed $1 million to help at-risk moms and moms-to-be deliver and raise healthy babies. Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health’s chief medical officer, said data shows that underserved and at-risk women have higher pregnancy complication rates and higher...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Community input sought for statewide suicide prevention plan

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Kim Foundation is partnering with the state's Division of Behavioral Health to seek public input and update the statewide suicide prevention plan. Officials said the plan will provide a framework for Nebraskans to work together to prevent suicide and save lives, outlining...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Uptick in stomach illnesses reported in Wyoming

Wyoming health officials have seen an uptick in the number of stomach-related illnesses in the state. The increases have been noted in Sheridan and Park counties in the north and Laramie County in the southeast, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Health. "We are specifically seeing...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pillen says his campaign for Nebraska governor is 'invigorated'

Jim Pillen, the hog producer and University of Nebraska regent who won a bitterly contested GOP primary for Nebraska governor, has been striking a different chord in ads lately — but he says the campaign’s strategy remains the same. “We are very, very invigorated, and very humbled by...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ballot petition list demonstrates current political rumbling

A glance at "current petitions in circulation for the 2022 election" listed on the secretary of state's website provides a startling look at the political pot that is bubbling now. It's all part of the fallout from a still-contested presidential election, a violent, insurrectionary march on the nation's Capitol, battles...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois prepares more out-of-state patients if Roe v. Wade overturned

Illinois will continue to be a haven for those seeking abortions as other states restrict access to the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's expected ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Pritzker and other state officials visited Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights on May 11, 2022 to...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officials: 'White Lives Matter' group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
LEWISTON, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

KPVI Newschannel 6

KPVI Newschannel 6

Study shows northwest Illinois rail expansion costs would outpace ticket revenue

(The Center Square) – The price tag on expanding passenger rail service in northwest Illinois could reach $380 million. That’s according to a new feasibility study prepared by Quandel Consultants looking at establishing service between Rockford and Dubuque, Iowa, with stops in Freeport and Galena. The route also would connect to pending service from Chicago to Rockford, which could begin in 2025.
GALENA, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Changes coming to Illinois' Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act

(The Center Square) – The law that allows student athletes in Illinois to get endorsements while in college has a few changes coming under a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Friday. The governor’s office announced four bills he approved Friday, in addition to a separate announcement of extending property...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska game cops seize 265 fish, write $6,200 in fines, at same lake in four days

Members of the fishing party at Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake were having a whopper of a day last week — until state conservation officers showed up. They had caught their 15-fish bag limit of crappie and bluegill, but the water kept providing, and they kept taking, said Lt. Stacey Lewton of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion dominates legislative session

OKLAHOMA CITY — Efforts to ban abortion dominated the Oklahoma regular legislative session. Lawmakers on Friday left the Capitol after finishing the bulk of their work during regular session, but left the door wide open should they need to return next week to override vetoes signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reeves makes key hirings to public safety leadership team

(The Center Square) – Three key law enforcement hires will help preserve public safety in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced the hirings of a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, along with a chief of police and assistant chief of police for the Capitol Police, late Wednesday afternoon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

House sends budget to governor but postpones final adjournment

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the budget but not the session on Friday. Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KPVI Newschannel 6

State withholding $17 million from Orangeburg County over audit

The South Carolina Treasurer's Office is withholding about $17 million from Orangeburg County due to the county's not meeting the state's Jan. 1 legal deadline to report financial statements. The Comptroller's General Office said $17,023,717.71 is being withheld from the county and will not be released until the office receives...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Statehouse Democratic leaders raise more than Republicans

DES MOINES — After posting paltry fundraising numbers over the first four-plus months of her campaign for Iowa governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear fared far better so far in 2022. But she still is lagging far behind the pace of the incumbent governor, Republican Kim Reynolds. After raising just under...
IOWA STATE

