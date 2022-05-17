Indiana is the #10 state with the lowest child vaccination rates for COVID-19

CHI Health and Nebraska’s three Medicaid managed care providers announced they have committed $1 million to help at-risk moms and moms-to-be deliver and raise healthy babies. Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health’s chief medical officer, said data shows that underserved and at-risk women have higher pregnancy complication rates and higher...
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Kim Foundation is partnering with the state's Division of Behavioral Health to seek public input and update the statewide suicide prevention plan. Officials said the plan will provide a framework for Nebraskans to work together to prevent suicide and save lives, outlining...
Wyoming health officials have seen an uptick in the number of stomach-related illnesses in the state. The increases have been noted in Sheridan and Park counties in the north and Laramie County in the southeast, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Health. "We are specifically seeing...
Jim Pillen, the hog producer and University of Nebraska regent who won a bitterly contested GOP primary for Nebraska governor, has been striking a different chord in ads lately — but he says the campaign’s strategy remains the same. “We are very, very invigorated, and very humbled by...
A glance at "current petitions in circulation for the 2022 election" listed on the secretary of state's website provides a startling look at the political pot that is bubbling now. It's all part of the fallout from a still-contested presidential election, a violent, insurrectionary march on the nation's Capitol, battles...
Illinois will continue to be a haven for those seeking abortions as other states restrict access to the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's expected ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Pritzker and other state officials visited Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights on May 11, 2022 to...
An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
Two candidates for governor chatted with Orangeburg County’s Democrats on Saturday. Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, and Carlton Boyd were among the candidates who spoke at the local party’s monthly meeting. “I’m the only candidate in this race who has been very open about the fact that I have...
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and PACs spent $424.06 million between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. More than $99.40 million or 23.44 percent of all campaign finance expenditures went to the 10 payees at the top of the list. A payee is an entity or individual who has...
(The Center Square) – California’s economy, the nation’s largest, added 41,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in April, down from 60,200 new hires in March, according to a federal survey of 80,000 businesses, the state Employment Development Department reported. Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.6% in April versus March’s 4.9%, according to a federal survey of 5,100 California households.
MARION — A Republican slate of state candidates stopped at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois Friday afternoon to encourage voters to take advantage of early voting, which began Thursday for the June 28 Primary Election. The group was led by Richard Irvin, mayor of Aurora, who is running for...
(The Center Square) – Mar-Jac Poultry has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Washington Attorney General’s office in October. The suit named 19 chicken producers in what it claims is a “sweeping conspiracy” to coordinate supplies and manipulate prices dating at least to 2008.
(The Center Square) – The price tag on expanding passenger rail service in northwest Illinois could reach $380 million. That’s according to a new feasibility study prepared by Quandel Consultants looking at establishing service between Rockford and Dubuque, Iowa, with stops in Freeport and Galena. The route also would connect to pending service from Chicago to Rockford, which could begin in 2025.
(The Center Square) – The law that allows student athletes in Illinois to get endorsements while in college has a few changes coming under a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Friday. The governor’s office announced four bills he approved Friday, in addition to a separate announcement of extending property...
Members of the fishing party at Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake were having a whopper of a day last week — until state conservation officers showed up. They had caught their 15-fish bag limit of crappie and bluegill, but the water kept providing, and they kept taking, said Lt. Stacey Lewton of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Efforts to ban abortion dominated the Oklahoma regular legislative session. Lawmakers on Friday left the Capitol after finishing the bulk of their work during regular session, but left the door wide open should they need to return next week to override vetoes signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
(The Center Square) – Three key law enforcement hires will help preserve public safety in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced the hirings of a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, along with a chief of police and assistant chief of police for the Capitol Police, late Wednesday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the budget but not the session on Friday. Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.
The South Carolina Treasurer's Office is withholding about $17 million from Orangeburg County due to the county's not meeting the state's Jan. 1 legal deadline to report financial statements. The Comptroller's General Office said $17,023,717.71 is being withheld from the county and will not be released until the office receives...
DES MOINES — After posting paltry fundraising numbers over the first four-plus months of her campaign for Iowa governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear fared far better so far in 2022. But she still is lagging far behind the pace of the incumbent governor, Republican Kim Reynolds. After raising just under...
