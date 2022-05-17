Hawaii is the #6 state with the highest child vaccination rates for COVID-19

Everyone in Minnesota — no matter your city, county, or zip code — deserves to be safe. Public safety is important to everyone, regardless of whether you live in a rural area, or an urban area. I have lived in both over the course of my 65 years. I was born in Minneapolis, raised in the Washington D. C. area, but spent every summer at my grandparents’ farm in Mille Lacs County. In 1979 I moved back to Minnesota and lived in St. Paul until I moved to Winona 32 years ago. Winona is my husband Karl’s hometown. Karl and I raised our three, now adult, children in Winona. Starting in 1990, I served as an assistant public defender covering Winona, Houston, Wabasha, Fillmore and Olmsted counties in the 3rd Judicial District until 2010. Since 2011, I have served as the Winona County Attorney, a non-partisan elected position.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO