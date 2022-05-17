ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

More Performers Announced for 81st National Folk Festival

WBOC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md.- The 81st National Folk Festival on Tuesday announced several more performers for the Aug. 26-28, 2022 event. This year’s festival will mark the final year of the event’s residency. In 2023, the festival will transition to the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury. Approximately 350 artists—musicians,...

www.wboc.com

Cape Gazette

Live Music Saturday night at Sydney’s - Pamela Stanley

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Pamela Stanley - starting at 7 p.m. Pamala Stanley is an American disco and Hi-NRG singer from Philadelphia. She scored several dance/club hits from the late 1970s to the late 1980s. Tickets required - includes 3 course meal (choice of...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury hosting homecoming concert for American Idol star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md. – Following his impressive run on American Idol, singer Jay Copeland is coming back to Salisbury, and the city is ready to celebrate!. City officials will host a homecoming event for Copeland on June 3rd in Downtown Salisbury. We’re told there will be food trucks, music, and a free live performance. The party will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Gates are opening at 6 p.m., with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
Cape Gazette

Old bottles, rare books and other aged goodies on display

The Delmarva Antique Bottle Club hosted its annual show May 15 at the Ellendale Fire Hall. Dozens of tables were set up with thousands of antique bottles, old books, well-used tools and other valuable memorabilia from years ago. All the antiques on the tables were for sale, and the vendors...
ELLENDALE, DE
wilmtoday.com

Best Happy Hour Spots in Wilmington, DE

Cheers! There is a lot to celebrate in our blossoming city, so we are sharing some of our favorite spots to grab a drink when the clock hits 5! Here’s some of the best bars, restaurants, and beer gardens for Happy Hour. 1. Stitch House Brewery– With an extensive...
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

The 2022 Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary with an All-Star Lineup

Cityfest, Inc., announces the festival headliners and full list of festival events. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns to Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, to celebrate its 35th year June 15 to 18, 2022. This year’s headliners include Stanley Clarke, Chucho Valdés & Paquito d’Rivera, Stokley, Regina Carter, and the Rebirth Brass Band. The 2022 jazz festival mainstage performances will take place Wednesday through Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and on Saturday starting at 12 noon with Regina Carter performing at 1 p.m. The festival will be co-hosted by special guest Clifford Brown Jr. To mark this momentous anniversary, the entire week will be dedicated to live music and art. Pre-festival events will be held June 12, 13, and 14 and late-night Jam Sessions will take place June 15 thru 18 from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. at various locations. For a full festival line-up and more information, please visit cliffordbrownjazzfest.org.
WILMINGTON, DE
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Stalker Fishing Charters, Cape May's post

Backwater openings for this up coming week. We will be fishing for Blues or Stripers or possibly even flounder. Fishing has been great on most every trip! Blues to 12lbs have been caught and keeper flounder are around if we need to go to that. Also a few Stripers are still in the area.
CAPE MAY, NJ
US News and World Report

Chicken Barbecue Season Is Underway in Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — For many in Kent and Sussex counties, Delaware has two seasons — chicken barbecue season and not chicken barbecue season. In Milford, charcoal barbecue smoke filled the air on May 14, signaling that chicken barbecue season has begun for Milford Moose Family Center 2316.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Local hero Ted Freeman had the right stuff

It's one of the most tragic stories in the history of Sussex County. If not for a terrible accident, the name Theodore “Ted” Freeman would be in the history books as one of the elite NASA astronauts who walked on the moon. The Lewes High School and U.S....
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

First PACE Program for the Elderly Opens in Southern Delaware

MILFORD, Del.- A medical and social services program for individuals 55 and up who reside in the home but are eligible to be placed in a nursing home, opened up Friday in the Milford Wellness Village in Milford, Del. PACE Your LIFE, or the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Zoo Acquires a Young Female Capybara

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo says it recently acquired a female capybara, named Pecan, from the Cape May Zoo. Pecan was born on June 15, 2021. She will join Faith, a female capybara in the zoo’s South American yard. Zoo keepers are slowly introducing the two so they can get acquainted to each other. This process is called “Howdying” in the zoo world. During this method, the two capybaras will have a physical barrier between them so they will not be able to touch each other but can see and smell each other. Zoo visitors may see the two separated for a while until keepers are confident that they can be together safely.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Cape High enjoys A Night in Hollywood for 2022 prom

The cold rain and dense fog couldn’t deter the smiles and good times at the Cape Henlopen High School prom May 14 at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The theme of A Night in Hollywood was beautifully carried out with flowers, colorful spotlights, glitz and glam, and even a red carpet where attendees were photographed by a couple of paparazzi. Unlimited food and refreshments were provided for the “Hollywood elite” attendees.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Dr. C. Edward Graybeal Scholarship goes to Milford senior

The CenDel Foundation recently announced Milford High School senior Olivia Muir is the 2022 recipient of a scholarship from the Dr. C. Edward Graybeal Scholarship Fund. Muir will be attending the University of Lynchburg this fall and plans to pursue biomedical studies. "Winning the Dr. C. Edward Graybeal Scholarship represents...
MILFORD, DE
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Blue Angels & Thunderbirds to take flight in Dover this weekend

Two of the country's premier flight squadrons will take to the skies to light up what is expected to be a hot weekend in Dover. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy's Blue Angels are the headliners for the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Air Show at the Dover Air Force Base.
DOVER, DE
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Home Turf Defended: Jordan Watson Earns $4,356 Payday in Georgetown Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

GEORGETOWN, DE – Jordan Watson defended his home turf on Thursday night, dominating the season opener for the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds at Georgetown Speedway. After the postponement of the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial to late October, the Deron Rust Memorial slid into the role of the first big-block/small-block feature of the 2022 season at the historic Sussex County oval.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
Adrian Holman

Preakness Stakes lineup for this Saturday

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will be today at 7:01 Eastern Standard Time (EST) at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Normally, the winner of the Kentucky Derby will race in the Preakness in an attempt to achieve immortality by securing the Triple Crown. However, the owners of Rich Strike decided to have the horse skip the Preakness in order to be well-rested for the Belmont in three weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Fire erupts in Georgetown, injuring a child

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A gas explosion lead to a fire in Georgetown Thursday evening. Reports show a child was injured during the incident at 202 Cedar Street. Four fire departments assisted in putting the fire out, including Georgetown, Milton, Millsboro, and Ellendale. 47 ABC will continue to follow this...
GEORGETOWN, DE

