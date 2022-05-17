The secret to a perfect burger

No one nicknames themselves. And having no power over what you're called for possibly the rest of your life is not easy to take. Of course, it's pretty rad when someone gives you a cool nickname but, let's face it, most nicknames just poke fun at you or revolve around an incident you're associated with. Take "Burgers" for example. He enjoyed grilling burgers and he was nicknamed burgers. They didn't even see him grilling the burgers. They just heard him talk enthusiastically about it and named him Burgers. The name stuck for life. Author Erin Somers shared that anecdote, spurring many others to share stories of how people gained amusing nicknames. "Thinking about how my sister’s college friend was nicknamed 'Burgers' cause one time he talked about grilling burgers too enthusiastically. You have to be careful," she wrote. You really have to be.

