ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in 91 of 99 Iowa Counties

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Estherville, IA) The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detected in all but eight Iowa counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner with the Iowa Department of Agriculture says a thinning leaf canopy at the top of an ash tree is a clue because the insects attack the top third of the tree first and then progress downward. Other clues are bark splitting and higher-than-normal woodpecker counts, which feed on the insects. Kintner says if you have an ash tree on your property and you live within 15 miles of a confirmed emerald ash borer infestation, now is the time to consider whether you’ll start treating the tree.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Lifts Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Quarantine Restrictions on Three Iowa Poultry Sites

(Des Moines) This week, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship released three Iowa poultry sites from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) quarantine restrictions. The restrictions prohibited the movement of poultry and products on or off the affected premises. The sites released from quarantine include a commercial pullet site...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit with Allen Place

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were introduced to new staff members of Allen Place at the Rock Island Depot on Thursday. The Ambassadors met the new Executive Director, Doug Hanigar, who was born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma. He and his wife and children moved to Atlantic in late December 2021. Doug was previously working in administration at a 320-bed facility in Oklahoma and has enjoyed working with staff and residents in a small, more personal setting.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa

(Omaha) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa, including the counties of Monona, Harrison and Shelby, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July. Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, with house the turbine’s generating components.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Government
Estherville, IA
Government
City
Estherville, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Western Iowa Today

Farmers Continue Making Progress In Planting

(Undated) — Farmers got started late on planting this year but Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says they have been quickly catching up. He says they made significant progress last week on corn and soybean planting and he expects this to be another good week. Niag says it’s the time of year when many farmers put in lots of hours working into the night and getting just a few hours of sleep. The USDA reported a 43-percent increase in corn planting last week and a 27 percent increase in bean planting. The numbers for this week will be released Monday.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Wild Turkey Hunt Numbers are Out

(Lewis) The wild turkey hunting season ended one week ago, and the numbers are in through the reporting system. Bryan Hayes with the DNR Office is Lewis says in the spring of 2022 hunters harvested 11,900, compared to 11,600 harvested, and over 14,000 harvested in 2020. Turkey hunting participation has...
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

EPA Announces Brownfield Grants For 2 Contaminated Sites In Iowa

(Washington, DC) — The EPA has announced two Brownfield grants for a pair of contaminated sites in Iowa. Fort Dodge was awarded 250-thousand dollars for the cleanup of the former Greenleaf Healthcare nursing home. Denison will receive 400-thousand dollars for community-wide assessment work and the development of re-use plans for the Denison Power Plant site and another location. The awards come a day after Council Bluffs was awarded a half-million-dollars for the cleanup of a former battery plant.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Proposed National Bike Trail Would Net Iowa $14M+ From Tourism Each Year

(Washington, DC) — A new report details the economic benefits of a proposed pedestrian and bike trail running from Washington D-C to Washington state, including an Iowa segment stretching from the Mississippi River to the Missouri. Kevin Belanger (bah-LANJ-ur), project manager of the Great American Rail-Trail, says the ambitious effort could generate a major financial boost for the communities and states it serves. For Iowa, Belanger says they’re “projecting about 14-point-three million dollars in new annual visitor spending” once the trail is finished. The Great American Rail Trail would incorporate 28 existing trails in Iowa, including the Government-Arsenal Bridge at Davenport, the Iowa River Trail, and Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge linking Council Bluffs and Omaha, Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerald Ash Borer#Insect#Ash#Woodpecker
Western Iowa Today

Decluttering for the Home and Farm

(NAFB) Your home may look a lot like the farm; a little bit of stuff here, some old, unused things over there—it’s all clutter—and AARP suggests you do something about it. The older we get, the more unneeded items we may have. Although we tend to gain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Legislature Updating Security Technology at Iowa Capitol Complex

(Des Moines, IA) — A senate committee has voted to spend a million dollars to replace security cameras and enhance security in the Iowa Capitol Complex. Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines says she’s grateful because “we have had a number of threats on this building.” A 23-year-old man was charged with vandalism in early 2020 after breaking into the Capitol on a Sunday morning. Surveillance camera footage showed he made it all the way onto the floor of the Senate. Iowa is among the 30 state capitol buildings with metal detectors at the doors where visitors enter. Last year, a security fence was installed around Terrace Hill, the governor’s mansion in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update on AMU’s CDBG funded project

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council Wednesday evening received an update from SWIPCO on the status of funded activities for the CDBG grant AMU received. In 2020, the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the city a Community Development Block Grant for nearly $500,000 for improvements to Atlantic Municipal Utilities’ water plant and distribution system. The grant went toward paying a portion of the completion of a water main underneath the Nishnabotna River near the wastewater treatment plant, providing loop feed to customers west of the Nishnabotna River. This year, AMU is working on refurbishing six large filters in the water treatment plant.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Federal Lawsuit Against Western Iowa Technical Community College Set For 2024

(Sioux City, IA) — A federal lawsuit against Western Iowa Technical Community College is set for 2024. Eight students from Brazil accuse the Sioux City school of human trafficking. They accused school officials and local companies of recruiting them for educational internship programs. When they arrived they saw they were forced to work 50 hours a week at a food processing plant or a pet food company. They say they had been promised free room and board and tuition, but they were forced to do the work to cover the expenses. WITCC denies the claims. A similar lawsuit involving 14 students from Chile is also headed to federal court.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Western Iowa Today

Negotiations Among Republicans on State Budget Gain Speed

(Des Moines, IA) — It appears Iowa legislators will return to the Capitol next week to make final decisions on the state budget. The Senate’s budget committee met in public and in private for seven hours Wednesday to pass ten budget bills. Republican Senator Tom Costello of Imogene is leading negotiations with House Republicans on the bill that will provide funding for the state’s human services and public health agencies. Senator Amanda Ragan (RAY-gun) of Mason City says she and her fellow Democrats are in the dark when it comes to details in the health and human services budget and wants the chance to examine it before voting. Governor Reynolds and G-O-P leaders say details of the entire eight-point-two-BILLION-dollar state budget should be hammered out soon.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Addresses City Ordinance Violations

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett would like residents to be aware of some common violations that have been brought to the Council’s attention. The City Council Wednesday night passed a resolution changing the height of grass to nine inches and Garrett says that includes weeds. Garrett said parking in...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Not Dropping School Scholarship Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she is not giving up on her bid to get state scholarships for students in private schools before the Iowa Legislature shuts down for the year. Reynolds says there have been a lot of discussions on doing a smaller number and limiting the number of schools that it would apply to. The Republican-led Senate passed the governor’s plan in March to provide state scholarships to 10-thousand students in low and moderate-income households who enroll in private schools. The plan has stalled in the House, as many House Republicans worry the proposal will hurt small, rural schools and benefit urban areas like Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Oil and Gas Prices Higher This Week

(Des Moines) According to AAA, the price of regular unleaded gasoline rose 3 cents, averaging $4.15 across Iowa. The global crude oil price rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $4.59 per barrel over last week, currently priced at $110.43. Brent crude oil rose $2.08 and is $109.96. One year ago, WTI crude sold for $65.49, and Brent crude was $69.01.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Middle Re-construction Project Nearing Completion

(Atlantic) It’s been an unusual year for the Atlantic middle school students, staff, and administrators relocated to make shift classrooms following the July 27, 2021 fire that caused significant water damage to the middle school building. Eighty-five percent of the building sustained minor to severe damage, forcing school administrators to develop a plan where students could still learn face-to-face with a teacher.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Aidan Hall, of Harlan, commits to Iowa

(Harlan) One of the most coveted football recruits in Iowa is off the board. Harlan Class of 2023 prospect Aidan Hall has accepted an offer from the University of Iowa. Hall had been offered by the Hawkeyes last week. He is a 3-star recruit according to 247sports.com which ranks him as the 13th best prospect in Iowa.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy