Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in 91 of 99 Iowa Counties

(Estherville, IA) The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detected in all but eight Iowa counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner with the Iowa Department of Agriculture says a thinning leaf canopy at the top of an ash tree is a clue because the insects attack the top third of the tree first and then progress downward. Other clues are bark splitting and higher-than-normal woodpecker counts, which feed on the insects. Kintner says if you have an ash tree on your property and you live within 15 miles of a confirmed emerald ash borer infestation, now is the time to consider whether you’ll start treating the tree.