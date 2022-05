CHADRON — As Intralinks nears the completion of their Chadron office, they hired two new employees: Robert Sullivan as a Network Specialist and Grace Sorenson as a Receptionist. Intralinks, which provides services for personal and business computer needs, is opening a new Chadron location at 130 West 3rd Street, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be having an open house on June 9 from 2-6 p.m. with food, drinks, and a prize wheel, with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.

