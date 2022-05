SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri health leaders released the first-ever hepatitis C elimination plan, Show Me the Cure. Leaders hope it will improve access to equitable testing and patient-centered treatment services to combat the hepatitis C virus (HCV). The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Bureau of HIV, STD, and Hepatitis is working to eliminate hepatitis C in Missouri by ensuring universal testing, improving health care outcomes for people living with hepatitis C and preventing new infections.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO