SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Representative Dusty Johnson’s ‘Butcher Block Act’ unanimously passed in the U.S. House Ag Committee last week. The act, introduced by Johnson last summer, would establish a loan program for new and expanding meat processors. It would also finance producer investment to drive competition within the meat packing industry, and allocate grants to increase hiring and processing capacity. Johnson says, “the market is too concentrated and South Dakota cattle producers deserve more options on where to sell their product”.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO