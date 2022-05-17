See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Iowa

Jim Pillen, the hog producer and University of Nebraska regent who won a bitterly contested GOP primary for Nebraska governor, has been striking a different chord in ads lately — but he says the campaign’s strategy remains the same. “We are very, very invigorated, and very humbled by...
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Kim Foundation is partnering with the state's Division of Behavioral Health to seek public input and update the statewide suicide prevention plan. Officials said the plan will provide a framework for Nebraskans to work together to prevent suicide and save lives, outlining...
Wyoming health officials have seen an uptick in the number of stomach-related illnesses in the state. The increases have been noted in Sheridan and Park counties in the north and Laramie County in the southeast, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Health. "We are specifically seeing...
A glance at "current petitions in circulation for the 2022 election" listed on the secretary of state's website provides a startling look at the political pot that is bubbling now. It's all part of the fallout from a still-contested presidential election, a violent, insurrectionary march on the nation's Capitol, battles...
Everyone in Minnesota — no matter your city, county, or zip code — deserves to be safe. Public safety is important to everyone, regardless of whether you live in a rural area, or an urban area. I have lived in both over the course of my 65 years. I was born in Minneapolis, raised in the Washington D. C. area, but spent every summer at my grandparents’ farm in Mille Lacs County. In 1979 I moved back to Minnesota and lived in St. Paul until I moved to Winona 32 years ago. Winona is my husband Karl’s hometown. Karl and I raised our three, now adult, children in Winona. Starting in 1990, I served as an assistant public defender covering Winona, Houston, Wabasha, Fillmore and Olmsted counties in the 3rd Judicial District until 2010. Since 2011, I have served as the Winona County Attorney, a non-partisan elected position.
(The Center Square) – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and a national organization claims Illinois can do more to keep bikers alive. Fatal motorcycle crashes jumped 13% in Illinois last year, higher than the national average of a 9% increase. Nationwide, 6,101 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2021, the highest number on record.
DES MOINES — After posting paltry fundraising numbers over the first four-plus months of her campaign for Iowa governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear fared far better so far in 2022. But she still is lagging far behind the pace of the incumbent governor, Republican Kim Reynolds. After raising just under...
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and PACs spent $424.06 million between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. More than $99.40 million or 23.44 percent of all campaign finance expenditures went to the 10 payees at the top of the list. A payee is an entity or individual who has...
Two candidates for governor chatted with Orangeburg County’s Democrats on Saturday. Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, and Carlton Boyd were among the candidates who spoke at the local party’s monthly meeting. “I’m the only candidate in this race who has been very open about the fact that I have...
An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
(The Center Square) – Mar-Jac Poultry has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Washington Attorney General’s office in October. The suit named 19 chicken producers in what it claims is a “sweeping conspiracy” to coordinate supplies and manipulate prices dating at least to 2008.
Members of the fishing party at Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake were having a whopper of a day last week — until state conservation officers showed up. They had caught their 15-fish bag limit of crappie and bluegill, but the water kept providing, and they kept taking, said Lt. Stacey Lewton of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
(The Center Square) – The price tag on expanding passenger rail service in northwest Illinois could reach $380 million. That’s according to a new feasibility study prepared by Quandel Consultants looking at establishing service between Rockford and Dubuque, Iowa, with stops in Freeport and Galena. The route also would connect to pending service from Chicago to Rockford, which could begin in 2025.
South Carolina House district lines in The T&D Region were tweaked slightly to satisfy an American Civil Liberties Union challenge that maps as initially drawn discriminated against Black voters. The new maps will be in effect for the 2024 election. The maps approved and signed into law last year will...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the budget but not the session on Friday. Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.
(The Center Square) – Three key law enforcement hires will help preserve public safety in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced the hirings of a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, along with a chief of police and assistant chief of police for the Capitol Police, late Wednesday afternoon.
The South Carolina Treasurer's Office is withholding about $17 million from Orangeburg County due to the county's not meeting the state's Jan. 1 legal deadline to report financial statements. The Comptroller's General Office said $17,023,717.71 is being withheld from the county and will not be released until the office receives...
With a few days left in Wyoming’s campaign filing period, a polarizing state representative is already facing two primary challengers. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has emerged as an outspoken support of Rep. Liz Cheney. That has earned him substantial backlash from his own party and created a possible opening for a challenger. Brown himself acknowledges that reality. “They both see the opportunity to act in a situation like this,” he said of his opponents. Those opponents are Dean Petersen, a 40-year-old veteran and videographer, and Alan Sheldon, a 39-year-old self-described “genuine conservative” with experience in the aerospace and IT fields. Both Sheldon and Petersen took issue with Brown’s voting record on hot-button issues that have divided Wyoming Republicans. “Many of us were disappointed that Landon Brown attempted to legalize recreational marijuana by cosponsoring House Bill 209 in 2021,” Petersen said in a statement. “The year before, Brown voted against HB 108 designed to help fight illegal immigration. Also in 2020, Brown voted to expand Medicaid through HB 0075. Last fall, he voted against House Bill 1001 which would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccine mandates.” Sheldon expressed similar concerns. “I decided to run because I didn’t like the way the incumbent had been voting since taking office,” he said. “I believe that my district is more conservative, and our current representative is definitely a moderate if you use the party platform as an indicator.” The Wyoming Republican Party platform is deeply conservative. On the topic of same-sex marriage, for instance, it states that “the definition of marriage is the union of one man and one woman.” Brown responded to the criticism by noting that many of the issues he supports have broad backing in Wyoming. “Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, the vaccine mandates — everything along those lines ... they still are all sticky issues,” Brown said. “With marijuana and Medicaid, it is an overwhelming majority in both parties that actually support those two in Wyoming. My goal is to represent the majority of my constituency the majority of the time.” Both of Brown’s challengers have priorities beyond addressing his voting record. One of the first things Petersen said he’d like to focus on is combating sexual harassment. “I’ve had friends, mostly women, complain of street harassment even in Wyoming, and I’d like to create legislation to help all of us fight that by having a system in which cell phone videos of harassers can be submitted to law enforcement to face clearer legal consequences for their actions,” he said. “I hope that having new legislation against this behavior might make for a cultural shift against street harassment.” Sheldon said he would first focus on efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Brown has served in the Legislature since January 2017. On the last day of the most recent legislative session, it appeared that time was coming to an end. Addressing his colleagues from the House floor, Brown, who received hate mail and threats for not toeing the party line, indicated his time in the Legislature might soon be over.
The Park County Commissioners will not approve a proposal by Park County Republican Men’s Club to hand-count ballots in the 2022 elections, but the proposal remains in play. The commission followed the counsel of Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Skoric, who advised against the proposal, citing several apparent conflicts with Wyoming election statutes as well as federal law. The commission will now consider whether to approve a request to hand-count ballots from the previous election instead, pending an opinion from the Wyoming Attorney General.
ST. LOUIS — The region cleaned up on Friday after at least eight tornadoes touched down one day earlier. Homeowners patched roofs in Kirkwood. Crews chainsawed downed trees in Warson Woods. And thousands were still without power, scattered across the region, from Defiance to Edwardsville. The National Weather Service...
