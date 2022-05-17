ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

Long List Of Charges Against Hobart Man Dismissed

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown County prosecutors have dismissed a dozen charges against a Hobart man who had been accused of starting...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 1

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicholas S. Beaupre, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping as repeater, retail theft-intentional take-as repeater and Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance as repeater on 11/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Spend sixty (60) days in the county jail, under the Huber Law, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court; 2) Pay court costs; 3) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 4) provide DNA sample; 5) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) maintain absolute sobriety; 7) AODA assessment and follow through; 8) Have no assaultive contact with Meijer Stores; 9) Pay restitution of $17.98 to Meijer; 10) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling work search or combination; 11) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect Deemed Competent

The Green Bay woman accused of committing a high-profile murder has been deemed competent to stand trial. Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh ruled that Taylor Schabusiness was able to understand court proceedings and was able to assist in her own defense. This ruling came after a state-appointed psychologist and another...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Wanted man in custody but no arrests in Wausau bank robbery

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side. Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Attempted car theft, reckless homicide; Milwaukee man gets 5 years

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a 2020 attempted car theft ended with one man dead. Lamont Rodgers, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in April 2021. The shooting happened near 40th and North the night...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief responds to Recent Wave Of Mass Shootings in The United States

“My heart goes out to those victims and the families to the victims because there’s no excuse for mass shootings.”. Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer commenting on the multiple mass shootings across the county that have left dozens dead and many more injured. Reimer tells Seehafer News that unfortunately, these incidents occur despite best efforts to prevent them saying.
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: $1M bond for 3 men charged

MILWAUKEE - Three men charged in connection to a shooting near Water and Highland that injured 17 people made their initial court appearance Thursday, May 19 – cash bond for all three set at $1 million. Marquise Jackson, 24, has been in custody since the Friday shooting. "Here he...
wtaq.com

Campground Owner to Represent Herself, Sues Deputies in Federal Court

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A campground owner charged in connection with a traffic stop — and then with bail jumping and disorderly conduct for actions related to her arrest on outstanding warrants for the first case — has been unable to find an attorney and will represent herself.
SHAWANO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Man charged, had 2 arrest warrants out

MILWAUKEE - A man shot and wounded in a shooting in the city’s nightlife district has been charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon. Marleik Brown-Jewell, 29, was charged Tuesday, May 17 and made an initial appearance later that day, according to court records. Court filings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with income tax fraud in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Portage County man has been charged in a tax fraud case in Brown County. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Elton J. Schenk, 46, Custer, is charged with Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return or Obtain Refund with Fraudulent Intent. It’s a felony charge that comes with a possible sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Woman to Stand Trial on Charges for Hanging Dogs at Park-and-Ride

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman who allegedly hanged two dogs from trees at a park-and-ride was ordered Tuesday to stand trial. Pamela McNeill, 56, faces two counts of mistreatment of animals causing death for the Feb. 14 incident in Howard. McNeill waived a preliminary hearing in court...
HOWARD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a situation involving an armed man on the roof of an east side church has been resolved safely. Police responded to calls to S. Matthias St. at 10:13 Thursday morning about a man who pointed a gun at someone and then at himself. He then got on the roof of the church at St. Bernadette’s Parish on nearby Lourdes St. He fired two shots into the air as police arrived but did not fire again. No one was hurt.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
101 WIXX

Algoma Mother Sentenced After Baby Drowns in Bathtub

KEWAUNEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom who left a 7-month-old child alone in a bathtub for several minutes before the baby drowned was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. Cheyanne Wierichs, 24, previously was convicted of neglecting a child, consequence is death. Wierichs was also placed on extended...
ALGOMA, WI
wtmj.com

5-year-old boy died from likely fentanyl poisoning

MILWAUKEE- A 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in a home on Milwaukee’s north side last Wednesday likely died as a result of a drug overdose. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Kayden Jones. A report released today classified his death as a possible drug overdose and homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI

