3 Charged With Weapons Possession

A Jamestown man has been charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer along with multiple vehicle and traffic charges after he allegedly led police on a pursuit that continued along several south side streets. Jamestown Police say a patrol unit attempted to stop 24-year-old Joshua Verrett around 9:30 am Wednesday after the vehicle was observed displaying switched license plates. Verrett failed to stop for the police unit and continued through several south side streets before coming to a stop at the corner of Colfax Street and Newland Avenue after driving over a stop sign. Verrett was taken into custody and was released after being arraigned on the charges in Jamestown City Court. He'll return to court at a later date.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO