Jamestown, NY

3 Charged With Weapons Possession

By News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – Three men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon Monday afternoon, after reports of a menacing complaint. Jamestown Police were advised of a menacing that occurred with a pistol on Grandin Street on the city’s westside. Officers were told that the suspects pointed...

