NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Road ranches lined the Oregon-Mormon and Oregon-California trail from Nebraska City through the entire state of Nebraska. These ranches could be compared to present-day convenient stores. The road ranches provided travelers with essentials they may need or lost along their respective journeys. Many of the road ranches had replacement animals, flour, and wagon parts. Some had blacksmiths to repair travelers’ wagons.

