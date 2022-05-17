ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Montana

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Montana...

Whoa, easy now.
5d ago

I can’t imagine subjecting my child with this non-vaccine. It is not anything close to all the vaccines that have been administered through the years. Studies haven’t even had a chance to start, and what do they know about the future. No more than you and me. Long term effects are out there in the abyss lurking. Think long and hard about your decision. There is no turning back.

Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,065 Cases, Four Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 276,192 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,065 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,242 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,469,655 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,439...
MISSOULA, MT
Inspection stations for AIS focusing on high-risk corridors, some stations to be discontinued

HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says inspection stations for aquatic invasive species are focusing on high-risk corridors this season. Some stations will be discontinued including Tongue River Reservoir, as inspection data shows that most boats inspected were from Montana or Wyoming, and presented a low risk for transporting aquatic invasive species according to FWP.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Gas Prices Are Officially the Highest in State History

Gas prices in Montana have reached an all-time high, and are expected to keep rising. With gas prices rising around the country, it was only a matter of time before the price per gallon started to set records. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Montana is $4.33. The average price of a gallon of diesel also set an all-time record at $5.50 per gallon.
MONTANA STATE
Montana’s Strong Jobs Recovery Breaking Records

HELENA, Mont. – Key employment indicators remained strong in Montana in April, with the state’s unemployment rate remaining at a record low and the state’s labor force and total employment reaching record highs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Montana’s record-breaking jobs recovery and economic...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

When It Comes To Moving To Montana, Who Are The Good Guys?

There's a lot of talk about out-of-state folk moving to Montana. In fact, a whole lot of Montanans have no problem sharing their opinion about those of us that have moved here from other states. If you spend any time on social media at all, you'll see the phrase "we're full" often posted when talking about transplants.
MONTANA STATE
Enrollment rates for Montana Universities

The Montana University System has various college campuses all across the state. Three of the most commonly enrolled universities are located in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, Montana. Here is a list of these universities and the numbers of students enrolled in the last few years. Montana State University, located in...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montanans must fight in order to keep abortion protected in state

Two weeks ago, we learned about the Supreme Court’s impending decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade and overturn half of a century of legal protection from the government interfering in our most personal and private decisions. As access to abortion becomes a state-by-state patchwork, we have work to do on behalf of Montanans who […] The post Montanans must fight in order to keep abortion protected in state appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Partisan politics are shaping Montana's Supreme Court races

Supreme Court campaigns are non-partisan, but this year’s races are taking place amid an unusually charged political atmosphere. This year, voters will decide on two of the seven seats on Montana's court of last resort. The stakes for the elections are set in a polarized political moment. During the...
MONTANA STATE

