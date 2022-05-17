See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Montana
Investgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Montana...www.montanarightnow.com
Investgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Montana...www.montanarightnow.com
I can’t imagine subjecting my child with this non-vaccine. It is not anything close to all the vaccines that have been administered through the years. Studies haven’t even had a chance to start, and what do they know about the future. No more than you and me. Long term effects are out there in the abyss lurking. Think long and hard about your decision. There is no turning back.
Comments / 4