ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The global impact of local carbon cuts

By Ben Geman
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago

A powerful new online tool enables users to estimate the worldwide effect of local and state climate policies in the U.S. Driving the news: The Climate Impact Lab, a research consortium, just unveiled the "Lives Saved Calculator." It models avoided mortality and adaptation costs if specific local, state and...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Climate change is harming a vital tool to combat it

Climate change may be harming the carbon-capturing capabilities of Earth's forests. Why it matters: Climate models may not be accurately factoring how much carbon can be captured by Earth's trees — and how forests will be affected by climate change. They may be overestimating forests' ability to take in carbon, which means they are underestimating future global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Global Impact#Health And Welfare#The Climate Impact Lab
Axios

Biden fights current of soaring housing prices

It's more expensive than ever to rent or buy a home, with prices spiking significantly over the past couple of years, according to data from Zillow. Why it matters: The Biden administration unveiled its affordable housing plan on Monday, as it attempts to tackle rising prices — and the broader problem of inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Axios

The pandemic pushed an exodus from public schools

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on virtually every aspect of America's public schools and now parents are pulling their kids out of the system all together. Why it matters: With school funding directly tied to enrollment, experts warn that the decline in students may carry deeper repercussions, with some schools potentially forced to close completely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Scoop: Sinema pushes to open up mining

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) wants the Senate's bipartisan energy and climate talks to prioritize domestic battery production — and make it easier to mine critical minerals at home, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Sinema's engagement on mining reform reveals both the possibilities — and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Nestlé baby formula shipment lands in the U.S.

The first shipment of Nestlé baby formula delivered to the U.S. to help alleviate the critical shortage arrived in Indiana on Sunday. Why it matters: National Economic Council director Brian Deese told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday the shipment will account for 15% of the need for specialty medical grade formula. More flights are coming to ease the shortage, Deese said.
INDIANA STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

A look at Arkansas' baby formula shortage crisis

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe baby formula shortage is leaving shelves bare and causing panic among families and caregivers.The scarcity is largely because of supply chain challenges linked to the pandemic and product recalls.Driving the news: Nearly 33% of Arkansas' expected formula stock was absent from shelves during the first week of May, according to Datasembly, a retail software company. Nationally, that number was around 43%.State of play: In the U.S., four companies produce 90% of the country's formula, said Jennifer Blackhurst, a business analytics professor at the University of Iowa, Axios' Linh Ta reports.Abbott Nutrition, one of the largest...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Red states aren't prepared for a post-Roe baby boom

The red states poised to ban or severely limit abortion already tend to have limited access to health care, poor health outcomes and fewer safety net programs in place for mothers and children. Why it matters: If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as it's expected to, the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios

North Carolina's infant formula crisis grows

North Carolina's infant formula shortage mirrors the growing crisis across the country, with nearly 47% of baby formula out of stock in stores in the state. Why it matters: A majority of North Carolina babies rely on formula in their first six months of life, according to the CDC. With...
HEALTH
Axios

Poll: Americans pessimistic on Biden, economy

Americans are pessimistic about the economy and Joe Biden's presidency, a CBS News poll out Sunday indicates, with 63% of respondents describing the state of the country as "uneasy" and "worrying." Why it matters: The U.S. continues to face sky-high inflation rates and soaring energy prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Reckoning with the forced assimilation of Native American children

The Department of the Interior released a report showing that between 1819 and 1969, hundreds of Native American children died while in the federal Indian boarding school system. The probe takes a deep look at the systemic way in which the US government forced indigenous families to assimilate, often through widespread abuse.
KIDS
Axios Denver

Trio of Omicron variants leads to rising COVID cases in Colorado

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe latest COVID wave is accelerating in Colorado and across the U.S.Threat level: Public health officials say the uptick won't end anytime soon. The state's modeling predicts a peak in mid-June, the Denver Post reports.The cases are driven by a trio of Omicron variants, the most dominant being BA.2, state data shows."All of our data shows an increase in transmission," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy says. "Our health care providers and our health care facilities could see some stress in the coming weeks."The big picture: The new case counts are increasing concern among Americans, but not changing public behaviors, with one in three Americans now saying the pandemic is over, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index."If anything, behaviors are moving in the other direction," Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios.Be smart: The CDC is encouraging people to wear masks in public indoor settings.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

FDA commissioner: Formula supply could improve "within days"

Parents and caregivers struggling to find infant formula should notice improvement in the availability of the product on shelves “within days,” FDA commissioner Robert Califf told a House subcommittee on Thursday. Driving the news: The relief should come thanks to higher production from manufacturers and an uptick in...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
42K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy