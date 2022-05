On December 9, 2019, 2K Games announced a new studio called Cloud Chamber and announced a new BioShock game, tentatively dubbed BioShock 4. At the time of reveal, we saw nothing of the game and got zero official details about the game. Three years later and this hasn't changed, but according to a new rumor, it may finally change later this year. While Cloud Chamber and 2K Games still aren't talking about the project, and while there's been no suggestion this will change anytime soon, a new rumor claims the game will likely be revealed this year, which isn't too surprising considering several rumors suggested the game was ready to be revealed as early as last year.

