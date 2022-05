Two men were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday Officer Armando Guerra conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Lexus RX5 SUV traveling west bound on the 100 block of Highway 290 West with defective equipment and no financial responsibility. Investigation revealed occupants Adam Thompson, 36 of Electra, and Charles Lowder, 58 of Somerville, to be in possession of narcotics. Both subjects were transported to the Washington County jail where they were booked in for possession of marijuana less than 2oz, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. An additional charge for Thompson for driving While License Invalid, Enhanced.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO