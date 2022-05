After enduring a brutal stretch in Atlanta last season, Greene was eventually released by the Braves. The Dodgers picked him up, but he’s only pitched 8 innings for them in ‘21 and ‘22 and given up three runs. The 33-year-old should still have something left in the tank, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets another chance somewhere else.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO