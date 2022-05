Yesterday, (May 18) around 6 am City of Cortland Police, with assistance of the Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. According to police, a passenger in the vehicle, 53 year old Michael T. Rogers was found with approximately an ounce of meth, an ounce of the street drug commonly known as “Molly”, 16 glassine envelopes of heroin, 92 Buprenorphine pills, packaging material, scales and an undisclosed amount of CASH.

