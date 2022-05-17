Colleges set first welding showcase, competition

The Davenport Public Library invites you to learn to eat healthy on a budget. The Davenport Public Library is joining forces with the Iowa State Extension as Suzanne Tanner, nutrition educator, will cover the latest dietary and physical activity guidelines for Americans. Attendees will learn tips to save time and money in the kitchen. Featuring a live food demonstration, those joining in person can sample the recipe, and everyone will take away new ideas for preparing healthy and delicious meals and snacks. An introduction to the “Buy. Eat. Live Healthy” nutrition education program presented by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, attendees will have the opportunity to sign-up for an 8-week nutrition education series offered free to help Iowans access nutritious food, cook healthy meals at home, handle food safely and exercise more.

DAVENPORT, IA