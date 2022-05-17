ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges set first welding showcase, competition

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Iowa Community Colleges has teamed up with the American Welding Society – Eastern Iowa Section to host its first welding showcase and competition. The event will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Blong Technology Center, 8500 Hillandale Road, Davenport, with awards beginning around 1 p.m. Parents, teachers, and anyone...

www.ourquadcities.com

ourquadcities.com

UT senior receives World Class Scholarship

A senior at United Township High School has received a scholarship from Mediacom Communications. Zainab Maiyaki was awarded the $1,000 scholarship as part of Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship program. The scholarship recognizes the East Moline resident for excellence in leadership and academics. “As a technology company, Mediacom understands how...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Carl Sandburg College names faculty member of the year

Ian Milligan has been named the 2022 Carl Sandburg College Faculty Member of the Year, after students and fellow faculty members nominated him for his exceptional work in the classroom. Milligan was recognized as the winner this week during Sandburg’s 54th-annual Commencement in Galesburg. A manufacturing technology instructor, Milligan has...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Medical center invites public to Memorial Day program

On Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m., MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will remember and celebrate our veterans during a special program. The public is welcome. “We are indebted to these heroes and their families. They are selfless in their service and love of our country and communities,” said Amy Berentes, MercyOne Clinton chief operating officer, in a news release. “While they are away we are privileged to serve the health needs of their families. When they return, our physicians and providers will provide safe, innovative, personalized care to meet the specialized needs of the military community.”
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

RME to unveil new public art program, OneSound Piano Project

River Music Experience will unveil their new Summer 2022 program, OneSound Piano Project, on May 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. The project will place pianos painted by local artists in public spaces throughout the Quad Cities, giving Quad Citizens the option to curate their very own soundtrack of the summer, according to an RME release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Habitat realizes dreams for three new QC homeowners on one block

It may take a village to raise a child, but it also takes a community to raise a home. Many people throughout the Quad Cities gathered on a drizzly Saturday morning in Davenport to celebrate three new Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities houses – now owned by Godja Adjafi, Marcia Ellingsworth, and Hannah Van Trump as part of the nonprofit’s affordable homeownership program.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Midland-Davis now accepting Moline larger, bulky waste

Moline-based Midland-Davis Corporation recently announced it will now accept the household and business recyclables that previously could be taken to Rock Island County’s closed drop-off sites, such as cardboard, paper, aluminum and glass. Midland-Davis is accepting these drop-offs at its 3301 4th Ave. location during regular business hours: 8...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bally’s serves up treats to Rock Island Academy students

Bally’s Quad Cities C.R.E.W. team donated and served pizza, chips, cookies, and bottled water to 60 Rock Island Academy students. Marci Dinneweth, senior director of human resources, also played a game of Red Light Green Light with the kids, a news release says. “The Rock Island Academy has been...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Learn to eat healthy on a budget

The Davenport Public Library invites you to learn to eat healthy on a budget. The Davenport Public Library is joining forces with the Iowa State Extension as Suzanne Tanner, nutrition educator, will cover the latest dietary and physical activity guidelines for Americans. Attendees will learn tips to save time and money in the kitchen. Featuring a live food demonstration, those joining in person can sample the recipe, and everyone will take away new ideas for preparing healthy and delicious meals and snacks. An introduction to the “Buy. Eat. Live Healthy” nutrition education program presented by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, attendees will have the opportunity to sign-up for an 8-week nutrition education series offered free to help Iowans access nutritious food, cook healthy meals at home, handle food safely and exercise more.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg hiring city manager, wants your input

The City of Galesburg will be recruiting a new city manager, and they want your input. Looking to replace former city manager Todd Thompson, Galesburg’s mayor and city council are beginning a process to hire a new Galesburg City Manager. The City is inviting anyone who lives, works, shops, visits, attends school or does business in Galesburg to provide input into this very important recruitment process. The goal is to gather the thoughts and ideas of community members regarding the traits, attributes, skills and experience that a new city manager should ideally have.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Taste of the future: QC restaurant adds robot

A national staffing shortage is having an impact on businesses across the country and here at home, and a Quad-City local restaurant has gone high tech to get food to its customers. California Pho in Davenport has added a robot that acts as a server, and in the last month,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Transitions Mental Health CEO passes away

The Quad Cities mental health field has lost a quiet giant, as Transitions Mental Health CEO Gary Weinstein died on Wednesday, May 18 at age 65. “t is with the heaviest of hearts that we share that our beloved CEO, Gary Weinstein, has passed away. For those who knew Gary, he was the embodiment of our agency’s tagline, ‘Where Action and Compassion Meet,'” Transitions posted Thursday on Facebook.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Some polling places change in Scott County

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Friday release.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Education
Education
ourquadcities.com

Shiny new downtown Davenport Daiquiri Factory ready to open

Kyle Peters has worked hard for 18 years to make today a reality. His new Daiquiri Factory bar and restaurant is opening Thursday, May 18, at 303 W. 3rd St., Davenport. They’ll be open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Normal...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

More than 4 in 10 QC adults have had chronic depression

In the Quad Cities area, 23.1 percent of adults experience fair or poor mental health while 42.7 percent have experienced symptoms of chronic depression. That’s according to the 2021 QC Community Health Assessment, and during May — National Mental Health Awareness Month — the Quad Cities Behavioral Health Coalition is highlighting efforts made every day to increase awareness of how integral mental health is to our overall well-being.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

City continues to with same bond rating since 2010

The City of Muscatine was assigned an Aa2 rating from Moody’s Investors Service based on the city’s stable population trends, a growing tax base, stable financial operations, and healthy reserves. The rating is for the $6.19 million General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2022, that the city received bids on Thursday, a news release says.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Celebrate Armed Forces Day at the Arsenal!

The Rock Island Arsenal is celebrating Armed Forces Day, and you’re invited to the party! Business and Recreations Division Chief Trent Mundy, NAF Services Chief Gina Bundy and Child and Youth Services Coordinator Alan Knack from the Arsenal dropped by Local 4 to tell us about all the family fun events at the 160th Anniversary and Armed Forces Day event.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Monarch Rescue Team to team up with QC scouts

The Monarch Rescue Team QC will be assisting with constructing a monarch habitat May 21 at Camp Loud Thunder Scout Camp. Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America is hosting Monarch Rescue Team QC and has invited local Cub Scouts to participate in the project at Illowa’s Scout camp. Camp Loud Thunder hosts Illowa’s annual STEALTH event, introducing science, technology, engineering and math to the youngest members of the local Boy Scout program, in addition to the monarch habitat event.
ILLINOIS CITY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Enjoy short calliope concerts on levee, cruises on riverboat

Enjoy a short calliope concert starting at noon, Monday-Thursday, May 23-26. Grab some lunch at one of the restaurants in LeClaire and come down to the levee for a calliope concert at noon next week. Also, the Riverboat Twilight will open for the 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend with...
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

The Force is strong in this film series

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is taking you on a journey to a galaxy far, far away this summer…. Running May 28 through July 23, the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be featuring Episodes I-IX of the Star Wars saga on Saturday nights. Thrill to the action and excitement of all three trilogies in the Giant Screen Theater as the five-by-seven story screen extends beyond your field of vision, and the digital audio system featuring 14 surround loudspeakers and an overhead loudspeaker takes you right into every battle, lightsaber dual and celebration in the Star Wars films.
PEORIA, IL

