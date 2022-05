Today: This afternoon, showers and storms will begin to develop along and behind a stalling cold front in Mid-Missouri after 4 pm. Afternoon highs will see some inconsistency across Central Missouri thanks to the location of this cold-front. The northwestern half of Mid-Missouri will see highs into the mid-70s while Columbia and to the southeast will see highs into the mid to upper 80s. The main threat this afternoon will be the possibility of minor flooding and isolated hail events.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO