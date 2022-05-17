ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baaeed ‘fresh’ following impressive Lockinge return

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Baaeed has been given a clean bill of health following his romp in the Lockinge Stakes on Saturday and all roads now lead to Royal Ascot.

The unbeaten superstar, currently the highest-rated horse in the UK, returned to action at the weekend with a flawless performance at Newbury, stretching his perfect record to seven wins in as many outings.

Some have already hailed him as the best horse since Frankel and while trainer William Haggas insisted no Group One is ever a simple task, the ease with which he blew away quality opposition in the Lockinge means he is as short as the 1-3 favourite for the Queen Anne at Ascot.

“He seems fine, he’s very fresh. He was certainly a bit fresh this morning so everything is great,” said the in-form handler.

“You always have a race, there’s no such thing as an easy Group One, but he looked to win quite nicely, so it’s onwards and upwards. I just hope we can keep him fit and well, that’s the most important thing now.

“I hadn’t actually thought about the Queen Anne being the first race of the meeting, but it might help with getting it out of the way early (to calm the nerves) – mind, it will be a long week if that doesn’t go right!”

newschain

King’s Lynn on course for Royal Ascot after Temple joy

King’s Lynn booked his Royal Ascot ticket and provided jockey David Probert with a Haydock treble when prevailing in the Group Two Temple Stakes. The Andrew Balding-trained gelding was a 5-1 chance for the five-furlong sprint and struck from the outer of the track to take up the lead with a furlong remaining.
newschain

Globetrotting State Of Rest out to realise long-term Curragh plan

Joseph O’Brien’s well-travelled State Of Rest returns to home turf to take on a high-quality field in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday. The four-year-old became a Group One winner in three different continents when landing the Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp by three-quarters of a length from Pretty Tiger earlier in the month.
newschain

Homeless Songs produces brilliant display in Irish 1,000 Guineas

Homeless Songs ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh. Successful in the Group Three trial for this race at Leopardstown in early April, the Moyglare Stud Farm-owned filly was an 11-2 chance to provide Dermot Weld with a fifth victory in the race in the hands of Chris Hayes.
newschain

Pearls Galore lands the odds in Lanwades Stakes

Pearls Galore was made to pull out all the stops by Emphatic Answer in the Lanwades Stud Stakes but ultimately prevailed for Billy Lee and Paddy Twomey. Sent off the heavily backed 8-11 favourite for the Curragh Group Two, the five-year-old was twice a runner-up in Group One company last season and returned to action with a win in Listed company at Leopardstown.
newschain

Whoputfiftyinyou takes Silver Bowl gold at Haydock

Whoputfiftyinyou is now undefeated in four starts after landing the Cazoo Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock for David Probert and Clive Cox. The Twilight Son colt won his maiden at the same track as a two-year-old before taking a Kempton novice and then going on to win a seven-furlong Newbury handicap on his seasonal debut.
newschain

Zarinsk promises plenty in Curragh maiden victory

Zarinsk showed plenty of determination to make just about all the running in the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at the Curragh. There was not much form to go on among the 13 runners meaning plenty of guesswork was needed but the fact that the two with previous experience, Finsceal Go Deo and Tanaiyla, were ultimately well beaten suggests the front three, who pulled nicely clear, all look above average.
newschain

Unstoppable Haggas marches on with Alenquer at the Curragh

William Haggas hailed the battling qualities of Alenquer following the four-year-old’s first win at the highest level in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh. Winner of the Sandown Classic Trial last season in which he beat subsequent Derby and King George winner Adayar, Alenquer went on to claim the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.
