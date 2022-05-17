Jenni Stevenson – Elevate CCBHC

Charles City RAGBRAI t-shirts are now available for purchase. Orders can be placed online for delivery or for pickup at the Charles City Chamber of Commerce. The “Viva! Charles City” T-shirts are also for sale in-store at The Rustic Corner, TJ Service, and the Chamber, all on Main Street, plus Otto’s Oasis. More vendors are expected to be added.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO