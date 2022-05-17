Jenni Stevenson – Elevate CCBHC

Charles City RAGBRAI t-shirts are now available for purchase. Orders can be placed online for delivery or for pickup at the Charles City Chamber of Commerce. The “Viva! Charles City” T-shirts are also for sale in-store at The Rustic Corner, TJ Service, and the Chamber, all on Main Street, plus Otto’s Oasis. More vendors are expected to be added.
Ceremonies Sunday afternoon in Charles City will send off 92 graduating high school seniors, including Christian Hahn. It’s been an eventful last two-plus years for high school seniors with in-person learning interrupted by the COVID pandemic, which Hahn says helped him, in some instances, build stronger relationships and connections with some of his classmates.
The inaugural “Bob Svec Memorial Tractor Ride” is now officially set to trek throughout Chickasaw County June 12th. Quentin Reicks with the New Hampton Chapter of FFA says the ride will honor former 95.1 The Bull morning show host and avid FFA supporter, Bob Svec, who passed away almost a year ago.
When RAGBRAI riders arrive in West Union for their overnight stay on July 29th, they’ll be greeted in a unique fashion. West Union Fire Chief and RAGBRAI committee member Rory Starks says Hospitality Chair Meaghen Seidel has been collecting old bikes for a special creation to welcome riders to town.
Drivers in the Nashua and Osage areas should be alert to road construction projects in various stages of progress. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says Highway 218 ramp work at Nashua is nearing completion, but other 218 road work in that area will continue for a couple of months.
Rob Getz spoke with Regional Tourism & Economic Development Coordinator Mallory Hanson of RAGBRAI West Union. They talk about plans as the weeks and months go on to their overnight festivities. Hanson also encourages anyone to volunteer whether it be for festivities, welcoming riders, or boarding riders. Hanson also encourages...
Dale Pitz age 77 of Lawler, IA, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home. Graveside services with military honors will held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton. Arrangements are with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Online condolences for...
