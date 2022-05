VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday evening, a local baseball team played their game a little differently in honor of a fallen teammate. Cameron Cheuvront of Cayuga passed away last week following a deadly crash on the intersection of State Roads 234 and 63. Cheuvront has been on the North Vermillion Baseball team for over three years and played third base. So, at the start of the game, during the first batter, the team kept third base open in his honor.

