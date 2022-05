What started a few days ago for Angela Caverly as a family vacation to a rented Toms River home to enjoy the New Jersey shore a few days has ended with funeral plans. It’s unthinkable. Her 18-year-old son Levi is gone, killed when a giant 10-foot-deep hole he and his sister dug out of the sand using frisbees had its walls collapse in on him.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO