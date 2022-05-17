ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man severely burned at Huntsville bonfire

By Maggie Matteson
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police Department responded to a burn victim in Huntsville on Monday night.

According to HEMSI Spokesperson, Don Webster, a group of people were having a bonfire on the 5100-block of Rustic Trail when a flash fire broke out.

Webster said man in his 50s suffered from severe burns was airlifted directly to the University of Alabama in Birmingham’s Burn Center.

#Police#Bonfire#Burn Center#Accident#Whnt#The University Of Alabama#Nexstar Media Inc
